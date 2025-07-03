Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Lunchbox For Reheating Food (TPL-518)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to carry and heat food, especially to work, school, while traveling, commuting, or while enjoying outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Lake City, Fla., "so I invented the HEATED COOLER. My design enables you to easily heat foods in minutes, and without the hassle of searching for a microwave."

The invention provides an effective way to transport a hot, nutritious meal while away from home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find and use a microwave for reheating. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also offers a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a hot meal. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, students, travelers, and on the go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-518, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

