K'taka: FIR Filed Against BJP MLC For Derogatory Remark Against CS

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against the Chief Whip and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar on Thursday for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks on the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The Karnataka IAS Officers' Association has condemned the derogatory remarks by Ravikumar. The body has demanded an unconditional apology.

Ravikumar made the controversial statement on July 1 in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and police officials.

Expressing his displeasure over Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh not being present to receive a submission from a BJP delegation, Ravikumar allegedly mocked her, saying that she is always occupied during the day with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's work and only performs her government duties at night.

Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru have filed an FIR against Ravikumar under Sections 351 (3), 75 (3) and 79 of the BNS Act. Naagaratna, a social worker, has filed the complaint in this regard.

The Karnataka IAS Officers' Association has stated that, "The Association strongly condemns the derogatory and offensive remarks made by MLC Ravikumar against the Chief Secretary to the government.

The Chief Secretary holds the highest civil office in Karnataka and is a widely respected officer known for her integrity, commitment, and distinguished public service, the association stated.

The body has demanded a public and unconditional apology from Ravikumar. It has also urged immediate legal action under applicable provisions of law. It has also demanded a formal resolution of censure in the Legislative Council.

"Civil servants must be allowed to discharge their duties without fear, insult or political intimidation. We urge the government to uphold the institutional dignity and take prompt and exemplary action in this regard," the association demanded.

Meanwhile, the second Congress delegation of senior leaders, Saleem Ahmed, B. K. Hariprasad, Manjunath Bhandari, Nagraj Yadav, Balkis Banu, Mallajamma, Ramoji Gowda, D. T. Srinivas and Ramesh Babu met the Chairman of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti and submitted a complaint urging the suspension of the membership of Ravikumar.

Ravikumar had earlier stirred controversy by suggesting that Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum might have come from Pakistan.

Responding to the controversy, Ravikumar said that he did not make any derogatory remarks against her.

"I am shocked by the circulation of selective video clips and claims in print and social media alleging that I have spoken in a derogatory manner against the Chief Secretary. I have been in Hyderabad on official work for the past three days," he stated.

"On June 30, 2025, I, along with Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other Dalit leaders, staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha condemning the Forest Department for taking over land in Kadugodi, Mahadevapura constituency, where Dalit families have been cultivating for several years. To draw the government's attention to this issue, we have been trying to meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Chief Secretary, but neither has been accessible.

He further stated, "I merely stated that the Chief Secretary is busy - I did not utter a single word that could be construed as derogatory toward her."

"During the protest, I did not make any speech targeting the Chief Secretary, nor did I speak to the media. Therefore, the question of making any derogatory statement against the Chief Secretary does not arise," Ravikumar stated.

"The report being circulated about me is completely baseless, misleading, malicious, and defamatory. Apart from stating that the Chief Secretary is occupied with government work, I have not spoken in any derogatory manner against her. I completely reject the allegation."