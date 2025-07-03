Indigo Appoints Amitabh Kant As Non-Executive Director

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the appointment of retired IAS officer Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of its parent company InterGlobe Aviation Limited, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

A 1980 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service's (IAS) Kerala cadre, Amitabh Kant, has had an administrative career spanning over four decades. Most recently, he served as India's Sherpa during the G20 Presidency. He was part of PM Modi's team that delivered the historic New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which emphasised tackling global issues, catalysing growth, expanding India's digital public infrastructure, and advocating ambitious reforms in climate finance, geopolitics, and technology.

The former bureaucrat has also played a key role in several large-scale sustainability initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) for a period of six years, spearheading the Aspirational Districts Program (ADP), elevating several backward districts to top performers, recognised by the UNDP.

During his service, he served in several important posts, including Director on the Board of the National Highways Authority of India and Member of India's National Statistical Commission.

Amitabh Kant has a rich experience in culture and tourism, through Kerala's branding as 'God's Own Country' and later, the Incredible India campaign, which reflects his deep understanding of the importance of branding to push economic growth. He has also led key infrastructure projects like the expansion of Calicut Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

"I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce. I look forward to contributing to IndiGo's and India's next chapter of trade, tourism, and economic growth," he said.

IndiGo's Board of Directors Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said: "IndiGo is delighted to welcome Mr. Amitabh Kant as a Board member... His leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion."