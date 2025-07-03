Equasens: Appointment At The Head Of The Pharmagest Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Villers-lès-Nancy (France), July 03, 2025 – 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

Equasens announces the departure of Damien VALICON, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Pharmagest Division

He will be replaced by François-Pierre MARQUIER as Director of the Pharmagest Division.

Equasens Group (Euronext ParisTM - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 –$EQS), announces the departure of Damien VALICON, who held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Pharmagest Division for 18 months, and the appointment of François-Pierre MARQUIER, who is resuming his operational duties as Director of the Pharmagest Division.

The appointment of François-Pierre MARQUIER, proposed by Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer of the Equasens Group, will be effective after a transition period. It was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on June 25, 2025, chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

François-Pierre MARQUIER, who joined Pharmagest in May 2021 as Regional Director for the Ile-de-France region, has headed the Pharmacy France business since January 2023. He will now oversee all the Division's activities, both in France and the rest of Europe.

Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens Group, states: (( François-Pierre has a deep understanding of our business sectors, a precise grasp of our challenges and the sectoral expertise we need to accelerate our European development. ))

Biography François-Pierre MARQUIER - LinkedIn - Graduate of IDRAC Business School and Emlyon Business School (DUA), he began his career in 1996 with DHL as Marketing Manager. In 2000, he joined Cegid Group where he evolved for over 20 years, holding management positions in marketing and sales.

He joined Equasens Group in May 2021 as Regional Director, before being appointed Director of the Pharmacy France business in January 2023.

He has represented Pharmagest within FEIMA for over 2 years.

31 July 2025: Q2 2025 revenue - After the close of trading 26 September 2025: H1 2025 results

About Equasens Group - Follow us also on LinkedIn

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.400 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialized business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext ParisTM, Equasens Group (Compartment B - FR 0012882389 – $EQS) applies a two-pronged development strategy combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions at a European level.

