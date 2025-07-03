Axialis Iconvectors: The Essential Lightweight SVG Icon Editor For Developers And UI Designers

Axialis IconVectors, the Lightweight SVG vector icon editor for Windows and macOS

Axialis Software introduces Axialis IconVectors 1.0, a lightweight and intuitive SVG icon editor tailored for developers. Available now for Windows, MacOS soon.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Axialis Software, a leading provider of design software solutions, announces the release of Axialis IconVectors 1.0, a specialized vector icon editor designed specifically for software developers, UI designers, and software engineers.Key features of Axialis IconVectors 1.0 include:. SVG Vector Icon Editing - Open, create, and save SVG icons swiftly.. User-Friendly Interface - Features adjustable zoom, grids, snap-to-grid, and intuitive icon management.. Developer-Oriented Design - Essential vector tools tailored specifically to developers.. Advanced Layer Management - Organize complex icons through flexible grouping, renaming, and visibility controls.. Precision Path Editing - Accurately manipulate anchor points, Bezier curves, and path conversions.. Geometric Shape Tools - Efficient creation of rectangles, ellipses, and polylines, easily converted into editable paths.. Live Code Viewer - Real-time source code previews in formats including SVG, minified SVG, XAML, ReactTS, VueTS, and C++.. Boolean Operations - Perform vector logic operations like union, subtract, intersect, and exclude effortlessly.. Automated Badge Overlays and Adjustments - Quickly add overlays, shadows, cutouts, and generate UI state color variants.. Dark and Light UI Themes - Seamlessly integrate with your preferred OS theme.. Multiple Instances Support - Open multiple windows simultaneously to streamline workflow.. Shell Extension - To display SVG in thumbnails and preview (Windows version)."Axialis IconVectors is crafted specifically for developers and designers who demand precision and efficiency" says Marc EMILE, CEO of Axialis Software. "We understand the need for productivity-focused tools in software development, and IconVectors fills this niche with powerful, intuitive features and unmatched ease of use."Axialis IconVectors integrates effortlessly into developer workflows, compatible with popular tools like Visual Studio, VS Code, and Adobe Illustrator. Icons can be directly copied and pasted between applications, making asset management straightforward and intuitive.The application is initially available for Windows, with a MacOS version coming soon. Regular updates with additional developer-focused features are planned, reinforcing Axialis Software's commitment to staying aligned with modern software development practices.Axialis IconVectors 1.0 is now available for download and purchase from the Axialis websiteAbout Axialis SoftwareAxialis Software is a leading software development company specializing in design tools that prioritize usability, functionality, and efficiency for both professionals and enthusiasts. Known globally for intuitive interfaces and robust features, Axialis Software supports millions of users worldwide.Web:Twitter:Facebook:Instagram:

