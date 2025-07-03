Kodexo Labs proudly receives Clutch's Top Artificial Intelligence Company 2024 award, recognizing our commitment to making AI accessible and affordable for businesses worldwide.

- Muhammad Hanzala, Co-Founder & CGO at Kodexo LabsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kodexo Labs, a leading AI, custom software and mobile app development firm, has been named one of Clutch's top AI service providers for its groundbreaking work in reducing AI implementation costs by an impressive 40%. This recognition highlights Kodexo Labs' commitment to delivering cost-efficient, high-impact AI solutions that empower businesses to scale smarter and faster.Clutch, a trusted B2B ratings and reviews platform, compiles its annual list of top-performing firms based on innovation, client satisfaction, and measurable results. Kodexo Labs' inclusion in this elite group underscores its ability to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI technology and real-world business applications.Kodexo Labs' expertise extends beyond AI solutions, offering comprehensive mobile app development services and specialized iOS app development in New York to help businesses create powerful digital experiences. This recognition from Clutch highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across multiple industries.According to UpCity's latest industry report (UpCity's AI Services Report 2024), companies using AI see an average of 35% improvement in operational efficiency. Kodexo Labs' 40% cost reduction milestone positions it ahead of industry standards, reinforcing its role as a transformative force in AI adoption.AI Solutions That Deliver Measurable Cost Savings & Efficiency Gains:Kodexo Labs' recognition by Clutch is backed by tangible results, where its AI implementations have helped businesses cut costs by up to 40% while accelerating productivity. These savings align with broader industry trends-McKinsey reports that companies using AI for automation see 20-50% reductions in operational costs (McKinsey AI & Automation Report).McKinsey AI & Automation Report:One of Kodexo Labs' key strengths is Generative AI integration, which has helped clients automate workflows with 30-50% efficiency gains, according to a 2023 Gartner study on AI-driven automation (Gartner AI ROI Report). For example, a financial services client in New York reduced document processing time by 45% using Kodexo Labs' AI models and software development services in New York , while lowering deployment costs by 38%.Gartner AI ROI Report:In AI chatbot development, Kodexo Labs' solutions have enabled businesses to cut customer service costs by 30%, mirroring findings from IBM's research on AI-powered support systems (IBM AI Chatbot Savings Report).IBM AI Chatbot Savings Report:Additionally, Kodexo Labs' MLOps optimization ensures AI models run efficiently, reducing cloud infrastructure expenses by up to 40%-consistent with Google Cloud's case studies on cost-effective AI scaling (Google Cloud MLOps Efficiency).Google Cloud MLOps Efficiency:How Kodexo Labs Transforms Industries with AI:Kodexo Labs' cost-saving AI solutions are making waves across multiple industries, with measurable results that showcase the real-world impact of its technology.In healthcare, Kodexo Labs implemented a Generative AI documentation system that reduced administrative workload by 55% for a hospital network, while cutting implementation costs by 42% compared to traditional vendors. This aligns with Accenture's findings that AI can reduce clinical documentation time by 50-60% (Accenture Healthcare AI Report).Accenture Healthcare AI Report:For a retail e-commerce client, Kodexo Labs AI-powered recommendation engine boosted conversion rates by 28% while requiring 35% less infrastructure costs than industry-standard solutions. Similar results were reported in a MIT Sloan study on AI in retail (MIT Sloan AI Retail Case Studies).MIT Sloan AI Retail Case Studies:The financial sector has seen particularly strong results, with one FinTech partner reporting a 40% reduction in fraud detection costs after implementing Kodexo Labs' custom ML models, outperforming the 25-35% savings typical in the industry (Deloitte AI in Financial Services).Deloitte AI in Financial Services:"What sets Kodexo labs apart is their ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI at mid-market prices," noted Sarah Chen, CTO of a Fortune 500 company that partnered with Kodexo Labs. "Their solutions provided 90% of the functionality at 60% of the cost we were quoted elsewhere."The Future of AI: Kodexo Labs' Vision for Affordable Innovation:As Kodexo Labs celebrates this recognition from Clutch, the company is already pioneering the next wave of cost-optimized AI solutions designed to make artificial intelligence accessible to businesses of all sizes.Upcoming Initiatives:"AI for All" Program: Launching in Q4 2025, this initiative will help SMEs adopt Gen AI at 60% lower entry costs than current market rates.Vertical-Specific AI Packages: Pre-configured solutions for healthcare, finance, and retail that reduce implementation timelines by 50%.Open-Source MLOps Tools: Free resources to help developers minimize cloud AI costs by 30-40%, building on Google's MLOps best practices.Our goal isn't just to be another AI vendor, explains Muhammad Hanzala, CGO. We're building an ecosystem where any business can leverage transformative AI without the traditional price tag. Being named among Clutch's top firms validates that this approach works.Business leaders interested in cost-effective AI solutions can schedule a 15-minute AI efficiency audit with Kodexo Labs' team and automate their business with AI-powered business automation tools.About Kodexo Labs:Headquartered in Austin, Kodexo Labs specializes in practical, ROI-driven AI solutions across generative AI, machine learning, and custom software development. Recognized by Clutch, UpCity, and GoodFirms for delivering enterprise AI at mid-market prices.

