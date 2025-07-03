PM Gati Shakti Plan To Play Key Role In 'Viksit Bharat Vision 2047': Shantanu Thakur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, on Thursday said that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will play a vital role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a PHDCCI event in the national capital, the minister emphasised the critical role of ports in the country's economic growth.

“Ports act as key enablers of development, as they accelerate the pace of economic activities,” he said.

Highlighting the discussions held during the event, Thakur said inland waterways were a key focus area.

“Earlier, India had only five inland waterways. That number has now increased to 111, and we are actively working to expand this further,” Shantanu Thakur said.

The development of these waterways, he added, will not only make the movement of goods more efficient but also boost tourism in the country.

Minister Thakur also stated that the central government is rapidly building port infrastructure, which includes not just the ports themselves but also industrial parks and dedicated freight corridors around them.

These efforts are part of a larger strategy to improve logistics and strengthen India's trade capabilities.

He added that the development of ports will play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local' by improving the accessibility of Indian goods in global markets.

Dr. Surinder Ahirwar, a senior official from the Indian Railways, praised the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, calling it the most integrated infrastructure development initiative undertaken by the government.

He noted that it has significantly contributed to key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

A recent study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) highlighted that India's logistics cost has reduced to an estimated 7.8–8.9 per cent of GDP, a sharp decline from the earlier projected 13–14 per cent.

This, the report suggests, is a strong indicator of the success of the Gati Shakti initiative.

The report also pointed out that India's rank in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index improved from 44th in 2018 to 38th in 2023 -- a positive sign.