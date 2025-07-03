Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 Rising Demand For Vehicle Safety, ADAS Integration, And Perception Technology Advancements Driving Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$87.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9020 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|67.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Insights
Trends:
- Advancements in high-resolution, compact radar modules for enhanced object detection. Integration of AI algorithms for improved recognition and prediction of objects and their movements. Increased adoption in electric and hybrid vehicles to support advanced safety features. Expansion of regulatory mandates requiring advanced crash-avoidance and driver assistance systems. Emergence of fully autonomous vehicle platforms driving demand for more accurate radar systems.
Drivers:
- Growing emphasis on vehicle safety and the reduction of accidents through advanced sensing technologies. Increasing deployment of ADAS features in mass-market vehicles. Rising demand for reliable perception technologies in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Technological advancements reducing the size, cost, and energy consumption of 4D radar modules.
Challenges:
- High initial costs and complexity of integrating 4D radar systems into existing vehicle platforms.
Companies Featured
- Panasonic Corporation Denso Corporation Magna International Inc. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Continental AG Valeo S.A. Aptiv PLC Analog Devices Inc. Autoliv Inc. Velodyne Lidar Inc. Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Robert Bosch GmbH Veoneer Inc. Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. First Sensor AG Blackmore Sensors and Analytics Inc. Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH LeddarTech Inc. Ouster Inc. Innovusion Inc. Luminar Technologies Inc. Quanergy Systems Inc. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Cepton Technologies Inc. AdaSky Technologies Ltd. FLIR Systems Inc. Xenomatix NV AEye Inc
Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market Segmentation
By Type
- Radar Chipset
By Level of Automation
- Autonomous Vehicles (AV)
By Range
- Medium And Long Range Radar
By Frequency
- 21 GHz To 26 GHz 76 GHz To 77 GHz 77 GHz To 81 GHz
By Application
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Blind Spot Detection And Lane Change Assistance
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment