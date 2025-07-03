Digestive Health Products Market Size Worth USD 124.98 Bn By 2034

Ottawa, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestive health products market size was calculated at USD 55.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 60.48 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 124.98 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The rising awareness of a healthy gut for a healthy body is helping the growth of the digestive health products market. People prefer such products to maintain their gut health and avoid any kind of health issues that may hamper their overall well-being.

Market Overview & Potential

Hectic lifestyles, busy schedules, and people's negligence towards health are some of the major reasons for people's shift towards purchasing health products. Digestive health products help ease the digestive process and allow one to keep their gut healthy and have a strong immune system. Such products also help maintain the overall health of an individual. Health health-conscious attitude of people today is also helping in the growth of the digestive health products market. Digestive health product manufacturers are also manufacturing products related to gut health to cater to the needs of consumer awareness these days. Such actions also help in the growth of the market.

Health issues such as IBS, GERD, and IBD are observed as a common health issues among people. It happens due to improper and unhealthy food habits, unhealthy lifestyles, and improper food timings due to hectic schedules these days. Hence, people today are also concerned about the remedies and food options that can help to balance such digestive problems and issues caused due to unhealthy lifestyles. Such actions have led to the growth of the digestive health products market. Products such as prebiotics, probiotics, fibrous food options, and many similar healthy food options help in maintaining gut health and maintaining the overall well-being of an individual.

Key Highlights of the Digestive Health Products Market



By region, North America is currently dominating the digestive health products market. The market's growth is driven by to high rise of digestive issues in the region leading to a high purchase of digestive health products.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region due to the prevalence of gut problems observed by people in the region. The rise of disposable incomes and the health-conscious attitude of people has also helped in the growth of the market in the region.

By product type, currently dairy products segment is dominating the market due to the added gut and health benefits found in dairy products. People also prefer consuming prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy gut leading to the growth of the market. By ingredient type, the probiotics segment is dominating the market. People nowadays are shifting towards food options healthier for the gut in which probiotics ranks at the top. The food option is healthy for the gut as it helps in easy digestion and fighting harmful microorganisms that can be a barrier in the digestion procedure. Hence, it helps in enhancing the growth of the market.

Government Initiatives to Promote Preventive Healthcare: Market's Largest Potential

Government initiatives to promote preventive healthcare help in the growth of the market. The government today is promoting the usage of healthcare products helpful for gut health to lower the health issues faced due to unhealthy lifestyles of people today. Government initiatives also help in educating people about the importance of such products and making them aware of it as well. Hence, such initiatives help in the growth of the market.

What are Latest Trends in Digestive Health Products Market?



The growing awareness about gut health and its benefits for overall health has led to the growth of the digestive health products market. Hence, the demand for such products has also observed a hike in the recent period.

Gut issues such as IBS and IBD have been observed as common health problems faced by people due to improper and unhealthy lifestyles. Hence, digestive health products help in maintaining a proper balance and avoiding major gut issues.

The market is also observed to be fueled by to rising population of aged people who are more susceptible to gut problems along with people with uneven and unhealthy food habits.

Innovation in the digestive health products industry is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. It helps the industry to attract people to try new digestive products helpful for gut health. The growth of e-commerce platforms is also one of the major reasons fueling the growth of the market. It helps people to get easy access to digestive health products.



Market Dynamics

What are the drivers of the Digestive Health Products Market?



Increased Awareness of Gut Health - People today are becoming aware of the importance of gut health and its relation to overall health. Hence, people prefer to consume products and food options healthy for the gut such as prebiotics, probiotics, omega-rich foods, and various similar options. Hence, increased gut health awareness is one of the major growth drivers for the market.

Rising Gut Health Issues - Different types of rising gut issues observed due to improper and unhealthy lifestyle habits are giving rise to the sale of digestive health products. It helps to balance the gut problems amid hectic schedules. Rising Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics - Probiotics and prebiotics are live enzymes helpful for gut health and overall well-being. They help in the proper digestion of food and help to block any issues that may disturb the gut health. They also help to resolve various other commonly spotted health problems such as bloating, gas, and acid reflux.



Challenge

Less Consumer Understanding and Trust

One of the biggest challenges observed in the growth of the digestive health products market is less consumer understanding and trust in newly launched digestive health products. Many people with orthodox thinking rely on home remedies and other similar solutions to manage gut health issues and other similar problems. Hence, they do not prefer to try the health products available in the market. It poses a huge challenge for the market's growth. Therefore, the industry needs to educate its consumers about the benefits of their digestive health products while launching in the market to maintain to enhance their consumer base and manage the growth of the market as well.

Digestive Health Products Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Digestive Health Products Market in 2024?

North America dominated the digestive health products market in 2024. Hectic lifestyles, busy schedules, and improper attention to health and gut issues led to a rise in digestive health product consumption in North America in 2024 leading to the growth of the market. Due to consumer awareness hike in the sale of prebiotics, fibrous food choices, and dietary supplements has also been observed in the region. Canada's contribution has a huge role in the spike of the digestive health products market leading to the growth of the market in the overall region. People in the region heavily invest in buying digestive health products such as digestive enzymes , prebiotics, dietary supplements, and various similar digestive and gut-friendly products.

Asia Pacific is observed as the fastest-growing region for the growth of the digestive health products market. Rising disposable income, increased awareness about gut health, and improper attention to food habits have led to the growth of the digestive health products market in the region. The market is also observed to be growing due to rising gut and digestive issues caused due to improper and unhealthy lifestyles, busy schedules, less movement, and a sedentary lifestyle causing issues in smooth and healthy digestion.

Convenient options to fill the nutritional gap helpful to maintain gut health are giving rise to the supplement segment of the market in the region. Hence, different types of supplements such as omega 3 , dietary supplements, and various other gut-friendly supplements are observed with high sales in the region paving the way for the growth of the market as well. After COVID 19 China has a huge contribution to the market due to growing health awareness. The country has a huge demand for natural and vitamin-rich supplements.

