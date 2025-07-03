Digestive Health Products Market Size Worth USD 124.98 Bn By 2034
Digestive Health Products Market Segmental Analysis
Product Analysis
The dairy product segment dominated the digestive health products market in 2024
Dairy products are loaded with Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, milk proteins, and lactose. These are gut-friendly and good bacteria helpful in maintaining gut health and avoiding an array of digestive health issues. Hence, the dairy segment has a huge role to play in the growth of the market. These prebiotics help maintain the gut flora and also help to lower the inflammation chances of ruining gut health. The dairy segment has also dominated the market due to its gut healing properties such as lower inflammation, improved immunity, improved digestive system, and improved mental health. Yogurt, kefir, and other similar products have a huge role in the segment's growth with rising gut health awareness.
The supplement segment is observed to grow at the fastest rate in the foreseen period.
Gut health is a vital concept globally. Rising awareness for gut-healthy food options and supplements helpful for overall well-being is gaining importance at a huge rate. Hence, people prefer to invest in gut-friendly supplements that help them maintain the gut flora and avoid any issues in the digestion procedure. Such supplements also help in promoting long-term health and protecting the gut from various harmful micro-organisms. Along with digestive and gut-friendly health supplements, mental health supplements are also gaining importance, helping the growth of the market.
Ingredients Analysis
The food enzymes segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.
Food enzymes are essential for healthy digestion. They help to break down the food particles into small pieces to allow the body to digest them easily. They can be found naturally in raw food options and can also be added by brands during the manufacturing process. Hence, brands that help people educate them about the procedure of adding food enzymes to their food products are preferable to brands that neglect such important factors. Such brands help in promoting gut health and its importance for overall health. Hence, the segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the expected timeframe.
Digestive Health Product Companies
- BASF SE Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Nestle SA International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Bayer AG Danone Arla Foods amba Sanofi Cargill, Inc.
Recent Developments in the Digestive Health Products Market
- In April 2025 , Sova Health, one of India's full-stack gut health companies, launched two diagnostic tools namely the Gut Microbiome Test (GMT) and the Food Intolerance Test (FIT). The main aim of the company is to promote science-based digestive system solutions for better and personalized health management with the help of data insights.
(Source- )
- In September 2024 , Benne Esse, the health and wellness brand founded by Dr. Chandril Chugh and Dr. Nivedita Pandey announced the launch of their four gut-health-promoting products targeting issues such as gas bloating, liver health, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and constipation. The products are made from natural and plant-based ingredients backed by clinical and scientific studies.
(Source- )
- In October 2024 , Nutrivita launched its range of gut-friendly products into Boots, the UK's largest pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer. The range involves products related to gut health along with overall health management.
(Source- )
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Dairy Products Supplements Others
By Ingredient
- Prebiotics Probiotics Food Enzymes Animal Based Plant-Based Microbial Based
By Regional
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
