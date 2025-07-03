Connected Logistics Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 North America Leads Adoption Asia-Pacific Emerges As Key Growth Region

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Logistics Market 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected Logistics Market is valued at USD 26.1 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 13.3% to reach global sales of USD 80.4 billion in 2034

The connected logistics market is experiencing significant growth as businesses increasingly prioritize efficiency, transparency, and real-time data in their supply chain operations.

Connected logistics involves the use of IoT sensors, RFID tags, GPS trackers, and advanced data analytics to monitor and manage the movement of goods. By leveraging these technologies, companies can optimize routes, improve inventory management, enhance delivery accuracy, and respond more quickly to unexpected disruptions.

Key drivers for this market include the rise of e-commerce, growing consumer expectations for fast and reliable delivery, and the need for greater supply chain visibility. Connected logistics solutions allow businesses to track shipments in real-time, identify bottlenecks, and proactively address issues before they escalate. In addition, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling predictive analytics, helping companies forecast demand, anticipate maintenance needs, and optimize warehouse operations.

Regionally, North America and Europe are leading the connected logistics market due to their well-established logistics infrastructure, high adoption of IoT technologies, and strong focus on innovation. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce activity, and increasing investments in smart supply chain solutions. With continuous technological advancements and a global push for more efficient supply chain operations, the connected logistics market is poised for sustained expansion.

Key Insights Connected Logistics Market



Growing integration of IoT-enabled sensors and devices for real-time shipment tracking and condition monitoring.

Expansion of cloud-based logistics platforms to facilitate data sharing and collaboration across supply chains.

Increased adoption of AI-driven analytics to optimize routes, inventory levels, and delivery times.

Development of blockchain solutions for enhanced transparency and security in supply chain transactions.

Rising interest in green logistics solutions that leverage connected technologies to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Rising consumer demand for faster, more reliable delivery services.

Growing e-commerce activity driving the need for real-time inventory and shipment tracking.

Advancements in IoT, big data, and AI enabling smarter logistics operations.

Increased focus on supply chain visibility to mitigate risks and reduce operational costs.

High initial investment costs for connected logistics infrastructure.

Data security and privacy concerns related to the use of IoT devices and cloud platforms. Fragmentation of the logistics ecosystem, creating integration and interoperability challenges.

