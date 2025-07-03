Connected Logistics Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 North America Leads Adoption Asia-Pacific Emerges As Key Growth Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Connected Logistics Market is projected to surge from USD 26.1 billion in 2025 to USD 80.4 billion by 2034, growing at a 13.3% CAGR. Driven by e-commerce, IoT adoption, and demand for efficiency, the market benefits from real-time data and AI-powered solutions. Major growth regions include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The connected logistics market is experiencing significant growth as businesses increasingly prioritize efficiency, transparency, and real-time data in their supply chain operations.
Connected logistics involves the use of IoT sensors, RFID tags, GPS trackers, and advanced data analytics to monitor and manage the movement of goods. By leveraging these technologies, companies can optimize routes, improve inventory management, enhance delivery accuracy, and respond more quickly to unexpected disruptions.
Key drivers for this market include the rise of e-commerce, growing consumer expectations for fast and reliable delivery, and the need for greater supply chain visibility. Connected logistics solutions allow businesses to track shipments in real-time, identify bottlenecks, and proactively address issues before they escalate. In addition, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling predictive analytics, helping companies forecast demand, anticipate maintenance needs, and optimize warehouse operations.
Regionally, North America and Europe are leading the connected logistics market due to their well-established logistics infrastructure, high adoption of IoT technologies, and strong focus on innovation. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce activity, and increasing investments in smart supply chain solutions. With continuous technological advancements and a global push for more efficient supply chain operations, the connected logistics market is poised for sustained expansion.
Key Insights Connected Logistics Market
Growing integration of IoT-enabled sensors and devices for real-time shipment tracking and condition monitoring. Expansion of cloud-based logistics platforms to facilitate data sharing and collaboration across supply chains. Increased adoption of AI-driven analytics to optimize routes, inventory levels, and delivery times. Development of blockchain solutions for enhanced transparency and security in supply chain transactions. Rising interest in green logistics solutions that leverage connected technologies to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. Rising consumer demand for faster, more reliable delivery services. Growing e-commerce activity driving the need for real-time inventory and shipment tracking. Advancements in IoT, big data, and AI enabling smarter logistics operations. Increased focus on supply chain visibility to mitigate risks and reduce operational costs. High initial investment costs for connected logistics infrastructure. Data security and privacy concerns related to the use of IoT devices and cloud platforms. Fragmentation of the logistics ecosystem, creating integration and interoperability challenges.
Companies Featured
Microsoft Corporation AT&T Inc DHL International GmbH Robert Bosch GmbH FedEx Corporation Huawei Technologies Amazon Web Services Siemens Intel Corporation Accenture International Business Machines Corporation Cisco System Inc. Oracle Corporation Honeywell International Inc. SAP SE TATA Consulting Services Ltd NEC Corporation Nippon Express Co. Ltd. Infosys Limited HCL Technology Limited Xpo Logistics Inc. Hexagon AB Senko Group Holdings Co. Ltd Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. Trimble Orbcomm Eurotech Group Freightgate Inc
Connected Logistics Market Segmentation
By Component
By Transportation
Railways Airways Maritime
By Application
Optimized Warehousing Real-Time Fleet Management Predictive Maintenance Cargo Integrity Monitoring End-To-End Delivery Tracking Other Applications
By End-Use Industries
Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals Oil And Gas Food And Beverage Aerospace And Defense Manufacturing Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication Retail And E-Commerce Other End-Use Industries
By Geography
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
