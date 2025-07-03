Cash Logistics Market Report 2025-2034 Asia-Pacific Leads Expansion Amid Rising ATM Installations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$44.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- The Brink's Company Loomis AB Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA Allied Universal GardaWorld CMS Info Systems Ltd Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. General Secure Logistics Services (GSLS) AXIOM Armored Global Security Logistic Co Writer Corporation Securevalue Radiant Cash CEVA Logistics Fujitsu Frontech Ltd Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation Nautilus Hyosung Corporation Deppon Logistics FloatApp Akoni G4S Plc Fennech Financial Limited NoviCap Intellifas Ltd Cash Logistics Security AG Waves Enterprise BCS World of Investments UBS Russia Sberbank ATON Viking Cash Logistics Cosan Group Green Cash Logistics Carlyle Group Rapyd Giesecke +Devrient Massar Group Sanid APSG Eraf Group Alrajhi Bank Absa Group SkyQuest Technology CITASA Kazang Connect SBV Services Umnotho cash Management
Cash Logistics Market Segmentation
By Service
- Cash-In-Transit ATM Services
By Mode Of Transit
- Railways Airways Waterways
By End-User
- Retailers Government Agencies Hospitality Other End Users
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
