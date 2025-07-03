Grass Plus, Inc. announces expanded commercial hydroseeding and erosion control capabilities across Utah, Idaho, and surrounding states.

Grass Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:GPI)

- Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grass Plus, Inc. Broadens Hydroseeding and Erosion Control Services in Utah and Beyond

Grass Plus Inc. , a regional leader in landscaping and environmental services, has announced the expansion of its commercial hydroseeding and erosion control operations. The move positions the company to take on larger-scale projects across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado.

The expansion includes new equipment investments and additional field crews, allowing Grass Plus to support reclamation projects tied to construction, utility corridors, and energy developments. Services include hydroseeding, drill seeding, straw mulching, and silt fence installation-tailored to both compliance needs and ecological goals.

The company's techniques emphasize soil stability, native seed integration, and regulatory compliance with federal and state reclamation standards.

A Word from the Owner

“We're scaling our operations to meet rising demand for large-scale seeding and erosion control, especially as infrastructure and energy projects expand across the West,” said Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and located at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310 , Grass Plus, Inc. provides full-service landscaping and environmental restoration throughout Utah and neighboring states. Specialties include hydroseeding, reclamation, erosion control, irrigation systems, and seasonal maintenance. The company is recognized for its environmentally responsible practices and reliable commercial partnerships.

Blake Burhley

Grass Plus Inc.

+1 (801) 394-2244

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.