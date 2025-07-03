Ryan Homes Launches New Transitional Home Collection At Lost Tree Preserve In Vero Beach, Florida

New Patterson Single-Family Home at Lost Tree Preserve, Vero Beach, FL

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Homes is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new transitional home collection at Lost Tree Preserve , where residents can enjoy relaxing amenities in a highly sought-after location. Nestled in a serene natural setting, this community provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of crowded spaces and congested roads, while still being conveniently located just seven miles from Wabasso Beach and minutes from several golf courses, stunning parks, and various outdoor activities.The new transitional designs showcase the modern style and functionality that today's homebuyers seek. Buyers can choose from an impressive range of medium and oversized homesites featuring scenic water and nature views.Ryan Homes at Lost Tree Preserve offers a variety of homes from the mid $400s and sizes, ranging from 1,833 to 2,850 square feet, and features main-level owner's suites in both one- and two-story designs. Many of the homes feature spa-like four-piece en-suite bathrooms, enhancing the overall living experience. Residents will appreciate the grandeur of the towering front doors and foyers, as well as clean-lined trim, and modern, sophisticated lighting.In addition, each home offers sleek modern fixtures, high-quality finishes, and appliances, including a wine refrigerator. These features create stunning kitchen and entertainment areas that seamlessly transition to spacious covered lanais. Many homes also feature wall-to-wall sliding glass doors that allow for abundant natural sunlight, promoting an incredible indoor-outdoor living experience.About Ryan Homes:Ryan Homes, a subsidiary of NVR, Inc., is a leading homebuilder dedicated to creating high-quality homes and communities across the United States, with homes underway in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Miami-Dade Counties from the Low $300s. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Ryan Homes is devoted to building homes that inspire and exceed the expectations of today's homebuyers.Website | RyanHomes/Lost-Tree-2Contact | Annette Beatrice | 561-682-9632

