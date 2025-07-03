When The Altitude Is Extreme, So Is The Grooming: Wahl® Hair Clipper Makes The Cut

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When living in extreme conditions, like Everest Base Camp, something that seems like a luxury is actually essential," explained Andrews. "For example, the simple act of grooming can have a huge impact on your comfort and safety."

According to Andrews, he spent weeks at base camp acclimating to the altitude and during that time his hair grew fast. "A small discomfort like long hair can become big a problem; it gets caught in my helmet and glasses, it collects sweat that freezes and becomes a distraction when concentration can mean the difference between life and death."

When you're alone at the top of the world, you need tools you can count on; for Andrews, that includes the Wahl® Self-Clip 360TM . Designed specifically for self-haircuts, this hair clipper meets the moment, whether that moment happens on a mountain or your own bathroom. Its revolutionary features include:



SmartCutTM Blade – The completely new blade angle is optimized at 150 to allow for a more natural arm position during self-haircuts, while also maintaining the precision and cutting performance Wahl® is known for.



Dual Grip 360TM – The dual soft grips are placed strategically for flexibility, comfort, and control. The unique contoured body shape was designed to fit the multiple grips of people who cut their own hair.



150-minute run time – Wahl® Lithium-Ion technology provides multiple haircuts on a full charge and will store for months without degradation in run time.

Snap-N-LockTM Guards – They stay secure and glide effortlessly through hair while maintaining precise cutting lengths.

For product information, grooming tips and to stay up-to-date on Andrews' haircutting trek, follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . And find the Wahl® Self-Clip 360TM hair clipper for purchase at Walmart and Target .

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

DOWNLOAD IMAGES:



SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation