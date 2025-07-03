Miovision Applauds U.S. Department Of Transportation's Call To Prioritize Road Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PAUL, Minn., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision, a global leader in intelligent transportation systems and mobility safety solutions, today voiced its strong support for the U.S. Department of Transportation's new SAFE ROADS initiative to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic fatalities. In a statement issued by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, the Department called on governors across the country to prioritize evidence-based safety interventions to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries.

“Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball. USDOT stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate,” Secretary Duffy emphasized, urging state leaders to move swiftly on proven solutions that save lives.

Miovision applauds this bold, clear-eyed focus on safety. The company's mission is closely aligned with the USDOT's vision: to enable data-driven transportation planning that proactively identifies risk and reduces the likelihood of crashes - before they happen.

“We fully support Secretary Duffy's call to action,” said Kurtis McBride , CEO and Co-founder of Miovision.“At a time when traffic fatalities are on the rise, the need for actionable insights and leadership is more urgent than ever. Our technology is built to help cities and states proactively diagnose risk and implement effective, measurable improvements. Road safety is a shared responsibility and it must be rooted in real world data that is constantly changing at intersections.”

Miovision's near-miss video analytics and AI-powered safety studies are already in use by over 7000 communities worldwide in both urban and rural settings to proactively assess intersections and corridors – to help protect all road-users. By identifying risks that after-the-fact crash data can miss, Miovision empowers local and state agencies to act faster and more proactively.

With over 23 million hours of traffic video analyzed and deployments in 68 countries , Miovision is proud to support efforts that will save lives and prevent avoidable turmoil for families across the nation. The company remains committed to helping transportation leaders across the U.S. leverage intelligent mobility tools to meet safety goals outlined in the SAFE ROADS initiative.

We urge the Administration to adopt a bold but achievable national goal: modernize every intersection in America by 2035. Doing so will save billions of dollars, improve our transportation system, and most importantly – SAVE LIVES. As Congress begins work on the next surface transportation reauthorization, we look forward to partnering with leaders on both sides of the aisle, and both sides of the Capitol, to make this vision a reality.

About Miovision

Miovision enables cities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions, while improving public safety through scalable intelligent transportation solutions. Our permanent and portable systems have detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, providing accurate, actionable traffic data and insights that help make transportation safer and more efficient for all. Started in 2005, Miovision serves over 7,000 customers in 68 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

