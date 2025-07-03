Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Hashing Out Economic Co-Op During Baku Talks

2025-07-03 10:07:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 3. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed key cooperation projects in energy and transport, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

As part of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Acting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The discussions concentrated on pivotal domains of Turkmen-Afghan engagement, specifically in the realms of political, diplomatic, and trade and economic interrelations.

Significant focus was directed towards synergistic collaboration in the domains of energy and transportation integration. The parties conducted a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing conditions surrounding significant regional infrastructure initiatives, encompassing the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, alongside the development of power transmission networks and fiber-optic communication systems along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) corridor.

Both entities reiterated their commitment to propelling these initiatives forward, which are perceived as pivotal for augmenting regional interconnectivity and economic amalgamation.

