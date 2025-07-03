CYMAT ANNOUNCES INVESTOR WEBINAR FOR MONDAY JULY 7 AT 11 AM

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF ) (the " Company " or " Cymat ") is pleased to announce that Michael Liik, Cymat CEO and Chairman will be hosting a webinar for investors on Monday July 7, 2025, at 11 am. The purpose for the webinar is to update shareholders on the various near-term initiatives undertaken by the Company including the Rio Tinto Alcan new business line opportunity; advances in Cymat's nuclear and military initiatives; and recent progress with regard to automotive undertakings.

The Company will hold the investor presentation via Zoom Meetings on Monday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Attendees may email their questions in advance to [email protected] .

Registration will be required to access the meeting. Please click on the link below to register.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

DATE: Monday, July 7, 2025

TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

LOCATION: Zoom Meeting

To receive the meeting link and passcode, please click on the following link:



QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of the presentation to: [email protected]

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information, please visit our website at .

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

