CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death From Fall And Entrapment Hazards Violation Of The Mandatory Standard For Infant Walkers

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers because they pose a risk of serious injury or death from fall and entrapment hazards. The infant walkers can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step. Also, the walkers have leg openings that can allow the child to slip down until the child's head becomes entrapped. These are violations of the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to Qingdaoapuapukuajingdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Childcrew. Childcrew is the Amazon seller and has not agreed to recall these products or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 9,935 infant walkers were sold online on Amazon from April 2023 through April 2025 for between $63 and $100. The infant walkers may have also been sold on other websites and by various third-party sellers. The infant walkers have adjustable height settings and six wheels. They come in green with a black push handle and gray seat. "AIRLYA-Life" and "Model No: CLDXBC-01" are printed on a label located under the seat. CPSC is aware the firm also sold the infant walkers in black, pink and white.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant walkers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous infant walkers.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

