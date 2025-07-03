Pet Services Market To Reach USD 6.95 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Pet Ownership And Demand For Premium Wellness & Care SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 3.64 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 6.95 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.46% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis:
By Pet Type, Dogs Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market
The dogs segment accounted for 79% market share in the pet services market as they are one of the most commonly owned pets, and require more professional care services than other pets in 2023. The dogs need grooming, training, walking, and regular medical checkups. Moreover, dog owners are far more likely to use those services at daycare, boarding, and behavior classes, increasing the frequency and spending per person. The emotional connection of dog owners with their pets drives expenditure on high-quality and customized services, further fortifying the segment's prevalence in the global pet services space across developed and emerging regions.
By Service Type, Pet Boarding Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market
In 2023, the pet boarding segment dominated the pet services market with a 26% market share due to the rising number of pet owners who are busy or away from their homes for either work or on vacation. These services have become crucial as more people or families have started looking for reliable care options during vacations or work trips. Because these are places that provide structured care, socialization, and medical supervision, they may appeal to owners who are unsure about whether their beloved family pet will be happy at home or not.
By Delivery Channel, Commercial Properties Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market
The commercial properties segment dominated the pet services market in 2023 with a 54% market share, owing to the large presence of existing pet care centers such as grooming salons, veterinary clinics, boarding facilities, and pet training institutes. While these allow for reliability and full service-based options with trained professionals, most pet owners will always find comfort in going into the physical store and getting quality as well as trust, so these kinds of brick-and-mortar establishments rarely die out.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Pet Services Market Segmentation
By Service Type
- Pet Boarding
- Long term Short term
By Pet Type
- Dogs
- Small Breeds Medium Breeds Large Breeds
By Delivery Channel
- Commercial facilities Mobile/Outdoors Others
Regional Trends
North America Leads the Pet Services Market, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region
The pet services market was dominated by North America with a 34% market share in 2023, owing to high pet ownership, an increase in disposable income, and rapid pet humanization. It has a very developed facility for pet grooming, pet training, pet boarding, and veterinary services. Further, with the presence of digital booking platforms and subscription-based services, access to pet care is also becoming easier.
The pet services market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by increased adoption of pets is spurred by rapid urbanization and different lifestyles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. With growing middle-class populations taking root and disposable incomes on the rise, more consumers are ready to spend on services centred around pet wellness and convenience.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Pet Services Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Pet Services Market by Service Type
8. Pet Services Market by Pet Type
9. Pet Services Market by Delivery Channel
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment