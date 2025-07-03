Pet Services Market To Reach USD 6.95 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Pet Ownership And Demand For Premium Wellness & Care SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Reveals the U.S. Pet Services Market Achieved USD 0.91 Billion in 2023-While North America Retains Over 34% of Global Market Share with Growing Trends in Pet Humanization, Boarding, and Luxury Grooming Services. Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Services Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Pet Services Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The pet services market is rising amidst the growing pet ownership, urbanization, and humanization phenomena of pets as family. There is a shift taking place in private equity investment in pet-related businesses, with owners forking out massive sums for premium services including grooming, boarding, and training, as well as mobile veterinary care, driven by digital convenience platforms and subscription models.

The U.S. pet services market was estimated at USD 0.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. North America is the dominant region due to the high penetration level of pet ownership and changing consumer behavior towards luxury grooming, boarding, and training centers, boosting this market in the U.S. region. Coupled with the rich cultural trends of treating pets as members of the family, and the easy availability of a good infrastructure and advanced service sector, it further cements the leadership of the country. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Mars Petcare: [Pedigree Dog Food, Whiskas Cat Food]​

Nestlé Purina PetCare: [Purina Pro Plan, Purina One]​

Hill's Pet Nutrition: [Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet]​

Zoetis: [Cerenia (anti-nausea medication), Apoquel (allergy relief)]​

Tractive: [Tractive GPS Dog Tracker, Tractive GPS Cat Tracker]​

Greencross Limited: [Petbarn Retail Stores, Greencross Veterinary Clinics]​

Petco Health and Wellness Company: [Petco Grooming Services, WholeHearted Pet Food]​

PetSmart: [PetSmart Training Services, Authority Pet Food]​

Chewy, Inc.: [Chewy Pharmacy, Chewy Autoship Subscription Service]​

BarkBox: [BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box, Super Chewer Box]​

Fable Pets: [Fable Crate, Fable Harness]​

Wild One: [Wild One Harness Walk Kit, Wild One Carrier]​

PetCareRx: [PetCareRx Pharmacy Services, PetPlus Membership Program]​

Tuft and Paw: [Tuft and Paw Grove Cat Tower, Tuft and Paw Frond Cat Tree]​

PrettyLitter: [PrettyLitter Health Monitoring Cat Litter, PrettyPlease Cat Food]​

Kitty Poo Club: [Kitty Poo Club Disposable Litter Box, Kitty Poo Club Silica Litter]​

Pawport: [Pawport Smart Dog Door, Pawport Mobile App]​

Petcube: [Petcube Bites 2 (treat-dispensing camera), Petcube Play 2 (interactive camera)]​

Zesty Paws: [Zesty Paws Mobility Bites, Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites]​ Buddy Supplements: [Buddy CBD Dog Treats, Buddy Hip & Joint Support] Pet Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.64 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.95 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.46% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

By Pet Type, Dogs Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market

The dogs segment accounted for 79% market share in the pet services market as they are one of the most commonly owned pets, and require more professional care services than other pets in 2023. The dogs need grooming, training, walking, and regular medical checkups. Moreover, dog owners are far more likely to use those services at daycare, boarding, and behavior classes, increasing the frequency and spending per person. The emotional connection of dog owners with their pets drives expenditure on high-quality and customized services, further fortifying the segment's prevalence in the global pet services space across developed and emerging regions.

By Service Type, Pet Boarding Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market

In 2023, the pet boarding segment dominated the pet services market with a 26% market share due to the rising number of pet owners who are busy or away from their homes for either work or on vacation. These services have become crucial as more people or families have started looking for reliable care options during vacations or work trips. Because these are places that provide structured care, socialization, and medical supervision, they may appeal to owners who are unsure about whether their beloved family pet will be happy at home or not.

By Delivery Channel, Commercial Properties Segment Dominates the Pet Services Market

The commercial properties segment dominated the pet services market in 2023 with a 54% market share, owing to the large presence of existing pet care centers such as grooming salons, veterinary clinics, boarding facilities, and pet training institutes. While these allow for reliability and full service-based options with trained professionals, most pet owners will always find comfort in going into the physical store and getting quality as well as trust, so these kinds of brick-and-mortar establishments rarely die out.

Pet Services Market Segmentation

By Service Type



Pet Boarding



Long term

Short term

Pet Training

Pet Transportation

Pet Grooming

Pet Walking Others

By Pet Type



Dogs



Small Breeds



Medium Breeds

Large Breeds

Cats Others

By Delivery Channel



Commercial facilities

Mobile/Outdoors Others

Regional Trends

North America Leads the Pet Services Market, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The pet services market was dominated by North America with a 34% market share in 2023, owing to high pet ownership, an increase in disposable income, and rapid pet humanization. It has a very developed facility for pet grooming, pet training, pet boarding, and veterinary services. Further, with the presence of digital booking platforms and subscription-based services, access to pet care is also becoming easier.

The pet services market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by increased adoption of pets is spurred by rapid urbanization and different lifestyles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. With growing middle-class populations taking root and disposable incomes on the rise, more consumers are ready to spend on services centred around pet wellness and convenience.

