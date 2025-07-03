403
Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Includes Ten Israeli Hostages Release
(MENAFN) A new 60-day ceasefire plan for Gaza, which includes the release of 10 Israeli hostages and the remains of 18 others, emerged in Israeli media on Thursday. The proposal, reported by an Israeli media outlet, reveals that these releases will occur in five stages during the proposed ceasefire period.
"The releases will be implemented in five phases during a 60-day ceasefire," an Israeli source told the newspaper, though their identity was not disclosed. The report further noted that Hamas would refrain from holding public ceremonies when the hostages are released.
In addition to the hostages’ release, the plan offers stronger American assurances that if an agreement to end the conflict isn't reached by the 60-day mark, the ceasefire will persist as long as negotiations are deemed serious and ongoing. Sources close to the talks mentioned that Hamas has shown a positive response to this provision, interpreting it as protection against the potential for Israel to resume military action unilaterally.
The proposal also includes a provision for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. "This clause is likely to trigger a debate in Israel, which continues to demand Hamas disarmament, leadership exile, and exclusion from any future governance in the enclave," the report said.
Should Hamas accept the proposal, indirect negotiations are expected to begin within days in Qatar or Egypt. Media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as the guarantor of the ceasefire deal, is expected to announce the agreement if finalized.
Once the ceasefire proposal is approved, an Israeli delegation would promptly travel to Doha, Qatar, to engage in intensive talks to iron out the remaining details.
