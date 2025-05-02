Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Loblaw Companies Limited

2025-05-02 10:13:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Loblaw of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading up $1.05 at $224.90.

