Australian Federal Election
On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his victory in the May 3 Australian federal election.
Australia is a valued ally, partner, and friend of the United States. Our shared values and democratic traditions provide the bedrock for an enduring alliance and for the deep ties between our peoples. The United States looks forward to deepening its relationship with Australia to advance our common interests and promote freedom and stability in the Indo-Pacific and globally.
