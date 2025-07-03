Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afrikaner Delegation states willingness of US to "reset" bilateral ties with S. Africa

Afrikaner Delegation states willingness of US to "reset" bilateral ties with S. Africa


2025-07-03 09:17:00
(MENAFN) Upon returning to South Africa, a group representing Afrikaner organizations held a press briefing at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport, characterizing their recent trip to the United States as a “comprehensive success.”

The delegation was composed of representatives from various bodies, including the Freedom Front Plus, the National Employers' Association of South Africa, and the Southern African Agri Initiative.

Corne Mulder, head of the Freedom Front Plus, addressed the media, explaining that the group had been invited to the United States through an official channel. Their itinerary included meetings with personnel from the White House, the Bureau of African Affairs within the U.S. Department of State, and staff working under U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Mulder remarked that their conversations suggested a willingness on the part of the U.S. to "reset" bilateral ties with South Africa, particularly if the South African government reconsidered certain policies of redress, such as the Expropriation Act.

"We had a very successful visit to Washington, D.C. In the White House, we had successful meetings where we dealt with several issues that are important to Afrikaners as well as other minorities," Mulder said.

He emphasized that the purpose of the trip was not to criticize but to explore constructive ways to re-establish mutual understanding between the two nations. "The U.S. and the Trump administration want to deal with South Africa in a positive manner. There are opportunities, but there are also issues that need to be dealt with first," Mulder said.

MENAFN03072025000045017281ID1109757037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search