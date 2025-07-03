403
Afrikaner Delegation states willingness of US to "reset" bilateral ties with S. Africa
(MENAFN) Upon returning to South Africa, a group representing Afrikaner organizations held a press briefing at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport, characterizing their recent trip to the United States as a “comprehensive success.”
The delegation was composed of representatives from various bodies, including the Freedom Front Plus, the National Employers' Association of South Africa, and the Southern African Agri Initiative.
Corne Mulder, head of the Freedom Front Plus, addressed the media, explaining that the group had been invited to the United States through an official channel. Their itinerary included meetings with personnel from the White House, the Bureau of African Affairs within the U.S. Department of State, and staff working under U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.
Mulder remarked that their conversations suggested a willingness on the part of the U.S. to "reset" bilateral ties with South Africa, particularly if the South African government reconsidered certain policies of redress, such as the Expropriation Act.
"We had a very successful visit to Washington, D.C. In the White House, we had successful meetings where we dealt with several issues that are important to Afrikaners as well as other minorities," Mulder said.
He emphasized that the purpose of the trip was not to criticize but to explore constructive ways to re-establish mutual understanding between the two nations. "The U.S. and the Trump administration want to deal with South Africa in a positive manner. There are opportunities, but there are also issues that need to be dealt with first," Mulder said.
