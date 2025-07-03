403
Western Firms Embrace Chinese AI
(MENAFN) An increasing wave of prominent Western corporations is turning to artificial intelligence technologies developed in China, posing a serious challenge to the traditional dominance of American firms in the sector and the substantial profits at stake.
This trend was highlighted in a recent report by a news outlet.
High-profile companies such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Saudi Aramco have started to integrate or evaluate Chinese AI technologies.
These include systems created by DeepSeek and Alibaba, the article noted. Remarkably, even American tech giants like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are making DeepSeek available to their customers—despite "alleged security concerns flagged by the White House."
This rising global interest is driven by the fact that Chinese AI models are delivering comparable performance to U.S. counterparts, but at significantly reduced costs.
Data from the analytics firm Sensor Tower shows that DeepSeek has already amassed 125 million downloads worldwide, in contrast to ChatGPT's 910 million.
Chinese AI creators are also gaining momentum by releasing their models as open-source software, enabling easier adaptation and broader usage.
In South Africa, the University of the Witwatersrand selected DeepSeek for an experimental research initiative, drawn by its offline functionality and adaptable open-source nature.
Similarly, Japan's Ministry of Economy opted for Alibaba's Qwen model instead of U.S.-based alternatives.
On development platforms like Latenode, approximately 20 percent of users globally now reportedly favor DeepSeek for crafting AI-based applications.
