Graphic Processor Market Size To Grow USD 551.36 By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Ai, Gaming And Data-Intensive Applications SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 62.17 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 551.36 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 27.45% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
. By Type (Integrated, Discrete, Hybrid)
. By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)
. By Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others)
Key Industry Segmentation
B y Component
In 2024, the hardware segment leads the graphics processor market with a 49% revenue share, fuelled by increasing demand for high-end GPUs in gaming, AI and datacenters. Graphics cards are important components for fast delivery of complex visuals and computation in industries.
The services segment is set for the fastest growth through 2032, driven by an explosion in the GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud gaming, edge computing, and machine learning which provide a scalable, pay-asyou-go solution without the large initial investment in hardware.
By Type
In 2023, integrated graphics dominated the graphics processor market with 54% revenue share, on demand for value and power efficiency. Integrated GPUs (IGP) are built into the CPU itself and are used in laptops, desktops, as well as mobile computers for playing everyday uses such as media playback and 3D applications not requiring complex computations.
The hybrid graphics segment is set to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, as devices start to employ dual GPU setups to balance power efficiency and performance – great for gaming notebooks, ultrabooks and mobile workstations processing demanding AI and graphics workloads.
By Deployment
In 2023, the cloud segment led the graphics processor market with 52% of total revenue, due to the adoption of cloud gaming and AI workloads, as well as edge processing. Both consumers and businesses are drifting towards cloud based software solutions due to the features like scalability, flexibility and cost savings.
As cloud-based AI and gaming demand powerful GPU support, this segment is set to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, boosted by rising investments in cloud infrastructure and GPU-powered services.
By Application
In 2023, the consumer electronics segment led the graphics processor market with 39% revenue share, due to increasing GPU penetration in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and wearables, in 2023. Growth is driven by increased desire for high-quality visuals in gaming, streaming and AR as 4K/8K display adoption grows.
From 2024 to 2032, the media and entertainment segment is projected to grow fastest, due to rising demand for streaming, VR/AR content and esports, as well as real-time rendering and immersive, high-definition visual experiences.
Accelerating Innovation and Immersion Across Continents in the Global GPU Market
In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region led the global graphics processor market with approximately 45% revenue share, owing to high technology proliferation, a widespread gaming population, and strong electronics manufacturing bases observed in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. These are countries that are at the core of both GPU advancement and semiconductor manufacturing. Growth is being propelled by increasing demand for high-end gaming, mobile and digital content, as well as encouragement by the government - including its“Made in China 2025” program.
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, driven by pervasive AI and machine learning, fast autonomous vehicle development and cloud computing. With major GPU players like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel and growing esports and data center usage, the region is driving rapid GPU adoption.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2025, Intel debuted three new Xeon 6 Performance-cores with Priority Core Turbo technology to improve GPU-accelerated AI workloads. One of those processors, the Xeon 6776P, is now being used to fuel NVIDIA's latest DGX B300 AI system, designed to serve large-scale AI workloads. In March 2025, Qualcomm announced three new Snapdragon G-series chips - G3 Gen 3, G2 Gen 2 and G1 Gen 2. The G3 Gen 3 is headlined by support for Unreal Engine 5 Lumen as well as Wi-Fi 7 for up to 30% faster CPU performance.
