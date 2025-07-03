Prime Minister Addresses The Parliament Of Ghana

​Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a special session of the Parliament of Ghana today, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The session, convened by the Speaker of Parliament, Hon'ble Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, was attended by Members of Parliament, Government officials and distinguished guests from both the nations. The address marked a significant moment in India-Ghana relations, reflecting the mutual respect and shared democratic values that unite the two countries.

2. ​In his address, Prime Minister highlighted the historical bonds between India and Ghana, forged through shared struggles for independence and a common commitment to democracy and inclusive development. He expressed gratitude to the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the Ghanaian people for the National Honour conferred upon him, calling it a symbol of enduring friendship. Drawing on the contributions of the great Ghanaian leader - Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he emphasized that the ideals of unity, peace, and justice are the foundation of strong and lasting partnerships.

3.​ Quoting Dr. Nkrumah, who once said – "The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart” and who laid great stress on the long-term impact of building democratic institutions, Prime Minister underscored the importance of nurturing democratic values. Noting that India as a Mother of Democracy had embraced democratic ethos as part of its culture, Prime Minister highlighted the deep and vibrant roots of democracy in India. He pointed to India's diversity and democratic strength as a testament to the power of unity in diversity, a value echoed in Ghana's own democratic journey. He also highlighted the pressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, pandemics, and cyber threats and called for a collective Global South voice in global governance. In this context, he underlined the inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of G20 during India's presidency.

4.​ Prime Minister lauded Ghana's vibrant parliamentary system and expressed satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the legislatures of both countries. In this context, he welcomed the establishment of the Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society. Expressing the resolve of the people of India to make the country a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister noted that India would stand shoulder to shoulder with Ghana in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.

