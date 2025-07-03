LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuksoo: Our Next-Gen Substrate Technology Will Change The Industry Paradigm

With major manufacturers racing to make smartphones ever thinner, ways to minimize the size of smartphone components have become increasingly sought after. Demand is soaring for mobile device semiconductor substrates that provide maximum performance in a minimal size, such as the RF-SiP (Radio Frequency-System in Package) substrate.

Having foreseen this trend, in 2021, LG Innotek began development of its Cu-Post technology, named so because it uses a copper post to connect a semiconductor substrate and mainboard. This groundbreaking technology allows the semiconductor substrates to hold more circuits and increases the semiconductor package's ability to release heat. Having created a technology that supports the market's demand for slim, and high-performance mobile devices, all eyes are now on LG Innotek.

A spokesperson for the company commented, "The 'copper post technology' will let LG Innotek to solidify its leadership in the global RF-SiP substrate market"

Mounting of solder balls on copper posts to enable smaller solder balls and denser solder ball layout

A semiconductor substrate is a product that connects electronic components such as semiconductor chips, power amplifiers, and filters to a mainboard. The semiconductor substrates are connected to a mainboard through solder balls that allow the exchange of electrical signals. The denser the arrangement of solder balls, the more circuits can be connected implemented, which is a core requirement for improving smartphone performance.

Conventionally, solder balls were attached directly to the semiconductor substrate in order to connect to the mainboard. The solder balls had to be of a sufficient size to ensure a stable connection, with their shape and layout thus requiring ample space. If they were positioned too close together, they tended to fuse together during the soldering process. This conventional method prevented a denser arrangement of solder balls, which would allow a higher circuit count (see provided diagrams).

LG Innotek thus boldly dispensed with the old way and created a new method. Instead of placing solder balls directly on the semiconductor substrate, smaller solder balls were mounted on top of 'Copper Posts' attached to the semiconductor substrate (see provided diagrams).

The industry sees the use of such copper posts as an advanced technology. LG Innotek actively used 3D digital twin simulation to accelerate development and increase the completeness of the developed product.

With the Cu-Post technology, LG Innotek can squeeze almost 20% more solder balls onto the semiconductor substrate. The technology minimizes the area and size of the solder balls thus allows the denser layout of solder balls, as the posts, made of copper with a high melting point, retain their form at high heat.

Denser circuitry for smaller, higher-performance semiconductor substrates and improved heat dissipation

With LG Innotek's Cu-Post technology, semiconductors can be made up to 20% smaller while providing the same performance, allowing manufacturers to make their smartphones slimmer while enjoying greater design freedom.

The Cu-Post technology is optimized for high-performance smartphones designed for AI computations requiring efficient processing of large volumes of complex electrical signals. For the same-sized semiconductor substrate, the Cu-Post technology allows it to accommodate more solder balls and circuits, with denser circuitry being required for high-performance semiconductor substrates.

This technology also improves smartphones' ability to dissipate heat as well. Because Cu has 7 time higher thermal conductivity than solder(Pb), Cu-Post structure can quickly and efficiently release heat, which is generated by semiconductor packages. The Cu-Post technology enables stable mobile device performance by minimizing heat-related issues such as reduced chip performance and signal loss.

A new solution for customer success, changing the substrate industry paradigm

LG Innotek has obtained about 40 patents related to its Cu-Post technology and intends to apply the new technology to RF-SiP and FC-CSP (Flip Chip-Chip Scale Package) substrates to solidify its market leadership.

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuksoo said, "The copper post technology is not aimed at merely supplying components; it is the outcome of deep consideration designed to support and drive the success of our customers." He continued by saying, "LG Innotek, through its innovative products, is establishing the paradigm of the substrate industry and continuing to create unprecedented customer value."

LG Innotek plans to grow its semiconductor components business, with high-value-added substrates such as FC-BGA and RF-SiP and vehicle AP modules as its mainstay products, to achieve an annual revenue of over 2.2 billion dollars by 2030.

[Glossary]

Radio Frequency-System in Package (RF-SiP) substrate

A substrate that connects the RF-SiP, a communication semiconductor component combining semiconductor chips, power amplifiers, and filters integrated into a single package for mobile devices such as smartphones and wearable devices, to the mainboard.

Flip Chip-Chip Scale Package (FC-CSP) substrate

A substrate that connects an FC-CSP, a package with a substrate mounted with flipped high-performance semiconductor chips for a shorter and more efficient electrical connection between the chips and substrate, to mainboard. It is a core component that enables high-density, high-speed signal processing, mainly accompanying smartphone application processors and mobile device semiconductors responsible for high-speed computations.

SOURCE LG Innotek