Grow Or Die: One CEO's Take On The Future Of Recruiting

HOUSTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment is facing an identity crisis. One Houston-based recruiting firm is breaking records, and its CEO isn't shy about Why.

Caught between AI and evolving workforce expectations, the industry is forced to choose between speed and substance. Jeremy Jenson, CEO of Encore Search Partners, compares the trend to the car world:

"Much like the relationship between the Corvette Z06 and the Ferrari F8. The Corvette is cheaper and faster, but the Ferrari remains at the top. Class, quality, prestige, and style position Encore Search Partners to be the Ferrari of the industry."

That confidence is backed by long-term investment. Since 2017, Encore has run on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), enabling the leadership team to identify, discuss, and solve complex issues relating to their business, industry, and overall strategy.

LinkedIn's Future of Recruiting 2025 shows that 63% of talent leaders expect their role to become strategic but are leaning too heavily on automation. He states, "Those recruiting firms all have access to the same systems. After five years, they will be indistinguishable from one another and will ultimately compete each other out of business" (LinkedIn).

For Jeremy, the threat remains with the similarities it creates among firms, not necessarily AI. He expresses the intention Encore Search Partners takes when focusing on engaging high-performing professionals who are not specifically even looking for a job.

With rising business expenses and salary expectations, more companies are turning to offshoring and automation to cut costs and maintain profit margins. But because these passive candidates require human interaction, persuasion, and storytelling, AI tools often can't match the nuance required to move them.

Encore is positioned to lead as a strategic advisor, leveraging human connections to reach the unreachable. As SHRM and LinkedIn report, employers are increasingly moving away from pedigree and toward proven performance (SHRM, LinkedIn).

"Many of our clients haven't put much weight on the pedigree of a bachelor's degree in years," Jenson said. "A law firm partner that went to Harvard Law School and graduated at the top of their class with a $1M book of business is far less desired than a partner that went to UH Law School that has a $3M book of business. In my opinion, it's about performance."

He's observed that reactive leadership is the real issue in today's hiring landscape. Companies often scramble to replace top performers and sometimes ignore the reasons why they left. Jeremy urges leaders to reassess business needs and prioritize skills that drive momentum.

When asked what changed his leadership style over the past few years, he highlighted a pivotal decision. He began working with an Executive Life Coach in 2021, and attributes the firm's return on investment to becoming a better version of himself. That decision helped shape Encore's culture, then invested in an on-site performance and mindset coach focused on prioritizing mental health performance, both professionally and personally.

His advice to fellow CEOs navigating the current recruiting landscape?

"Grow or Die."

About Jeremy Jenson and Encore Search Partners

Jeremy Jenson is the Founder and CEO of Encore Search Partners, a 40 person Houston-based executive search firm known for headhunting top-tier talent across the nation. With over a decade of success in placing high-impact professionals, he's now added one more role to his resume: fiancé to the love of his life. Under Jeremy's leadership, Encore has earned a reputation for delivering elite talent through a precision headhunting process that blends data, strategy, and human insight.

