Kay Kay Menon Reveals What He Has Added To Maslow's Hierarchy Of Needs
The actor spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the upcoming season of his streaming show 'Special Ops'. When asked what fuels his passion after all these years, he told IANS,“Storytelling. I feel, I'm attached to stories, and I kind of still like to simulate a person, different people. So for me, that keeps me going”.
He further mentioned,“As for Maslow's Hierarchy, you know the low level needs at the bottom of the pyramid? Food, shelter, and all that is the first. Top is self-actualization. But I've added something at the bottom, it's called Wi-Fi (laughs). I think Wi-Fi is more essential than food, shelter, and everything else now”.
The actor said that storytelling is something that he enjoys. Nowadays, he doesn't look at it as,“What's there for me?”. That used to be there earlier, Now it's like the holistic thing, the entire thing of storytelling.
He continued,“I want audiences to watch the entire film or the series, which includes me as well. Of course, I won't do something that is, in which I don't have to shoulder much responsibility. Obviously, I won't do it. Also the money should be good, I mean, come on (smiles). It's high time”.
“But primarily, as I said, it's an attachment towards the project, I can't detach myself from that. When I read a script, that kicks in. The subjective love kicks in. And I start falling in love or out of love from that script. So that, as long as that happens, I'll keep doing this. The day I become indifferent to reading a story, and not wanting to manifest it, that day, of course, I'll say, thank you very much, buh-bye. All about to you, listeners. I would just, I would just quit. So that's a different thing. But as long as that relationship remains, I will yearn to do what I'm doing”, he added.
