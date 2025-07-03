403
Colombia Seizes Remote-Controlled Drug Submarine, Shows New Smuggling Tactics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian Navy recently seized its first unmanned drug submarine near Santa Marta on the Caribbean coast. This vessel, controlled remotely and equipped with a Starlink satellite antenna, could carry up to 1.5 tons of cocaine.
Officials believe the Gulf Clan, Colombia's largest drug cartel, owned the submarine. Navy officers found the vessel empty but fully operational, likely during a test run.
The submarine's design allowed it to travel just below the water's surface, making it hard to detect by radar or patrol boats. The Starlink antenna and cameras enabled real-time communication and monitoring, letting traffickers guide the vessel from a distance.
Authorities say Colombian and Mexican cartels have started using more advanced technology to move drugs. Since 2017, these groups have hired engineers to build unmanned submarines and drones to make smuggling safer and cheaper.
In the first half of 2025, the Colombian Navy has already seized ten similar vessels. Drug traffickers have used semi-submersibles for years, but unmanned versions are new.
Unmanned Drug Submarine Seized in Global Fight Against Trafficking
These submarines remove the need for a crew, reducing risks for cartels and making it harder for police to intercept shipments. The vessels can travel long distances, reaching markets in the United States and Europe.
This seizure is part of the Orion Naval Campaign, a global anti-drug effort involving over 60 countries. In the first six months of 2025, authorities worldwide have seized more than 2,300 tons of illegal drugs, including 327 tons of cocaine.
The capture of this unmanned submarine shows how drug traffickers are adapting to avoid law enforcement. It also highlights the need for new technology and international cooperation to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
The Colombian Navy's success points to the ongoing challenge of staying ahead of criminal networks that constantly change their smuggling tactics.
