Turkey-China Media Forum takes place in Ankara

2025-07-03 08:08:52
(MENAFN) The Türkiye-China Media Forum took place on Wednesday in Ankara, gathering media professionals, government officials, and scholars from both countries to engage in comprehensive discussions on media collaboration and emerging trends in the industry.

Organized by Türkiye's Presidential Directorate of Communications, the event featured two main panel sessions titled “A Strategic Partnership in the Emerging Global Communication Architecture: Türkiye and China” and “Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Technologies in Strategic Communication.”

In his opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin highlighted that 2025 marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship. He emphasized the need for joint efforts across media and other sectors to enhance mutual understanding and trust, foster cultural exchange, and support principles of international fairness and justice.

Fahrettin Altun, head of media and communications at the Turkish presidency, noted that the Türkiye-China relationship is founded on mutual respect, broad cooperation, and cultural ties. “This relationship, which embodies the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, is now finding a strong new foundation in the field of media and communications,” he stated.

