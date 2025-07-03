Diagnamed Launches Ontario Hydrogen Exploration Campaign In Conjunction With QIMC And INRS Strengthens Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) to initiate a comprehensive hydrogen exploration campaign on its Ontario properties, in conjunction with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QIMC"). The exploration will be led by Dr. Marc Richer-Laflèche and will include collaboration with members of the Temiscamingue First Nations. Leveraging the innovative geological exploration model successfully developed and deployed by INRS and QIMC at St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Quebec, the Ontario program will include an extensive campaign of over 2,000 soil gas samples aimed at identifying high-potential natural hydrogen zones.

The INRS-QIMC exploration model has yielded exceptional results in Quebec, characterized by notably high hydrogen (H2) measurements indicative of significant geological processes:



Rapid, fault-controlled advection demonstrated by sustained high hydrogen (H2) levels.

Elevated hydrogen concentrations, suggesting an actively supplied deep source, potentially from radiolysis or iron oxidation processes migrating along fault lines. The model confirms a classic "advective fault" degassing system, ranking among the most compelling documented examples globally for natural hydrogen production

DiagnaMed anticipates replicating this success in Ontario, significantly enhancing the understanding and valuation of its exploration assets.

John Karagiannidis, President of DiagnaMed, stated, "We are excited to launch this exploration initiative alongside QIMC and INRS. The expertise of Dr. Richer-Laflèche and our collaboration with the Temiscamingue First Nations underscore our commitment to responsible, community-engaged exploration. This campaign represents a major step forward in unlocking Ontario's natural hydrogen potential and creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

DiagnaMed is also pleased to announce important governance enhancements. The Company warmly welcomes Mr. André Turmel to its Board of Directors. Mr. Turmel brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, legal frameworks, and resource development, providing valuable strategic guidance as DiagnaMed expands its exploration initiatives. Concurrently, Mr. Carlo Sansalone has resigned from the Board. DiagnaMed expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Sansalone for his dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the Company's growth.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed.

For more information, please contact:

John Karagiannidis, President and CEO