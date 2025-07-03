Amman Chamber Of Commerce, Syrian Officials Discuss Reconstruction Cooperation, Trade Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Senator Khalil Haj Tawfiq, on Thursday met with Maher Marwan, Governor of Damascus, and Amer Sheikh, Governor of Rural Damascus, to discuss avenues for enhancing economic cooperation and joint action between Jordan and Syria, particularly in reconstruction efforts.Haj Tawfiq affirmed the Jordanian private sector's readiness to contribute to Syria's reconstruction, underscoring the Kingdom's consistent support for the Syrian people. He noted that the Chamber, in coordination with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and various commercial and service sectors, has devised a comprehensive action plan to launch a new phase of economic engagement grounded in mutual interests.He announced plans to establish the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Business Council and organize a bilateral business forum by the end of this month, alongside a digital business forum in Damascus.Highlighting Jordan's capabilities in engineering, contracting, and consulting services, Haj Tawfiq expressed the Chamber's willingness to form a specialized committee to visit Syrian cities, assess reconstruction needs, and explore potential areas of collaboration.He further offered the expertise of the Amman Chamber of Commerce in training and consultancy to support urban planning, commercial sector development, and human resource capacity-building efforts in Damascus and Rural Damascus Governorates.Trade relations between Jordan and Syria have shown signs of recovery, according to Haj Tawfiq. Jordanian exports to Syria rose to JD72 million in the first third of this year, an increase of more than JD25 million compared to the entire previous year. Since the beginning of 2025, 83,222 trucks have departed for Syria via the Jaber border crossing, while 77,632 trucks have entered Jordan from Syria during the same period.Certificates of origin issued for goods destined to Syria totaled 2,256 by the end of June, with a value of JD38 million, covering industrial and food products such as fertilizers, plastic sheets, aluminum, and wheat flour. Syria's key exports to Jordan include live sheep and pistachios.Currently, about 1,949 companies registered in Jordan include Syrian partners, with a combined capital exceeding JD805 million, of which JD158 million represents Syrian equity.Damascus Governor Maher Marwan expressed gratitude for Jordan's enduring support under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and praised the growing partnership with the Jordanian private sector, particularly in reconstruction initiatives. He highlighted legislative reforms underway in Syria to create a more conducive environment for private investment and business operations.Amer Sheikh, Governor of Rural Damascus, underscored Syria's need for support in key sectors, particularly agriculture and industry, and expressed a strong interest in leveraging Jordanian expertise, notably that of the Greater Amman Municipality, in rebuilding efforts.He pointed to opportunities for joint ventures and welcomed cooperation with the Amman Chamber of Commerce, especially in training and technical studies through the Chamber's Academy, emphasizing the private sector's pivotal role in economic revitalization.Members of the Chamber's Board stressed the importance of Jordan securing a stake in Syrian reconstruction projects and underscored the strategic role of Aqaba Port for Syrian imports. They also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in logistics and information technology and proposed appointing a liaison officer to coordinate joint efforts.They called for facilitating the movement of Jordanian tourist buses within Syrian cities and urged the Syrian side to further reduce insurance costs for such travel. They anticipated a surge in tourism between the two nations in the coming period.