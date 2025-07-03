403
DMG Groups Honored As Best Performance Government Computer Institute In Gujarat By MIT, Government Of India In 20242025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, June 30, 2025 - Digital Media Group proudly announces its recent accolade as the“Best Performance Government Computer Training Institute in Gujarat” by MIT, Government of India for the academic year 2024–2025. This prestigious award highlights DMG's relentless pursuit of quality and excellence in delivering skill-based education and computer training to thousands of students across Gujarat.
With its headquarters in Ahmedabad, Digital Media DMG Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of the DMG Group) continues to lead the charge in empowering students with certified IT and Multimedia education. The recognition was presented during the Annual ATC Meeting held at The Comfy Restaurant, Ahmedabad, where over 100+ educational institutions from across India participated. Despite tough competition, DMG stood out and secured the top position yet again.
7 Time Awarded Computer Training Institute in Ahmedabad by Government of India during 2018 to 2024
This marks the 7th Time since 2018 that DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute has received government honors, validating its status as a consistent top performer. The award is a testament to the institute's continuous efforts in enhancing employability and digital skills for the youth of India.
Leadership Speaks
Mrs. Mittal Patel, MD & Director of Education at DMG Group, shared her heartfelt gratitude,“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from MIT, Government of India. It reaffirms our vision of offering high-quality, government-certified training and transforming our students into future-ready professionals.”
Reflecting on DMG's journey, she added,“Since our inception in 2015, we have expanded from DMG IT Services and Multimedia Studios to education (DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute) and beyond. Our success led us to venture into Investment Consultancy, becoming a certified NISM Mutual Fund Distributor as DMG Mutual Fund & Investment Planning.”
She also highlighted their“platform DMG Job Guru is bridging the gap between talent and opportunities both nationally and internationally. We've recently signed MOUs with several prestigious Colleges & Universities to extend our expertise and boost student placement across India.”
Global Recognition and Proven Impact
The DMG Group boasts global certifications from Google, Microsoft, YouTube, and Twitter, and holds ISO 9001:2015 & MSME certification. Over the past decade, the institute has successfully trained more than 6,000 students, including 1,000+ international students from USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Africa, Afghanistan, and more - both online and offline.
100% Job Assistance & Corporate Tie-ups
DMG Multimedia Institute partners with 1000+ national & international companies and placement agencies, offering 100% job assistance to ensure career-ready graduates.
DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute in Ahmedabad remains dedicated to providing certified, diploma, and advanced diploma courses in a wide range of fields, including Digital Marketing Course, Website Design Course, Graphic Designing Course, Accounting & Finance, Tally Accounting Course, Game Design Course, UI & UX Design Course, Audio & Video Editing Courses, Full Stack Web Development Courses, Multimedia Animation Courses, FINTECH & Investment Planning Course, Data Analysis & Visualization Courses, Business Communication Courses, English Speaking Courses, IELTS Coaching, etc. DMG has partnerships with more than 1000+ companies and placement agencies, & they offer 100% job assistance.
DMG Spoken English Training Institute became Gujarat 1st Government Certified Spoken English Institute in Ahmedabad,“Certified in Business Communication” which is Approved by MIT, Government of India.
For further updates on DMG Education Business, please visit DMG Multimedia Institute's website at
In conclusion, the DMG Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering premier computer training to students, empowering them to excel in the digital age. With this esteemed recognition, the institute pledges to maintain its position as a leading computer training institute in Gujarat.
