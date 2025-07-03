Maha Govt Plans To Bring In New Sand Policy For Gharkul Beneficiaries
Bawankule also clarified in the House that the Tehsildar was suspended after a complaint was filed regarding some sand cases in the Tumsar Assembly constituency.
"We don't know who is using whose name. If anyone is misusing my name or the Chief Minister's name, file an FIR directly at the police station. We will put such people in jail," he warned.
Minister Bawankule said, "The Gharkul beneficiaries have received royalty, but now the question is – who will deliver the sand to their homes? The transportation cost is Rs 30,000 to 40,000. The beneficiaries cannot afford this much cost. The sand reserves are far away in many places, and it has to be delivered from a distance of 30-50 km."
Considering these difficulties, the Revenue Department, in collaboration with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Finance Department, has started considering a new 'Domestic Sand Transport Policy'.
The minister said, "I will present a clear plan in this regard before the end of the session. As much help as possible will be provided to the beneficiaries of the Gharkul scheme to ensure easy access to sand."
Earlier, Minister Bawankule announced that the transportation of excavated sand will be allowed for 24 hours after taking a valid transport permit in Maharashtra.
"As the sand transportation is not permitted between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the use of sand in the state is not done fully. Therefore, the government, in a bid to promote maximum use of the stock of sand excavated from 6 am to 6 pm, has decided to allow 24-hour transportation by procuring a valid permit, adhering to certain conditions. The government is providing the facility of procuring a valid permit that will be available for 24 hours," he said.
