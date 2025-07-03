403
Top Russian Naval Officer Dies in Kursk Region
(MENAFN) Mikhail Gudkov, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, lost his life in the Kursk area, as confirmed by Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako on Thursday.
The governor expressed his deepest sympathies to the relatives, acquaintances, and comrades of everyone who perished in the Kursk region.
Kozhemyako stated that Gudkov passed away "while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers."
He also noted, "His loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliev, also died alongside the commander," emphasizing the loss of both men.
