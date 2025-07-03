Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top Russian Naval Officer Dies in Kursk Region

Top Russian Naval Officer Dies in Kursk Region


2025-07-03 07:57:51
(MENAFN) Mikhail Gudkov, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, lost his life in the Kursk area, as confirmed by Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako on Thursday.

The governor expressed his deepest sympathies to the relatives, acquaintances, and comrades of everyone who perished in the Kursk region.

Kozhemyako stated that Gudkov passed away "while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers."

He also noted, "His loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliev, also died alongside the commander," emphasizing the loss of both men.

MENAFN03072025000045017167ID1109756501

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search