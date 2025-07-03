Aztec Group Welcomes Jose Sobrinho As Head Of U.S. Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jose brings over 25 years of experience in alternative investments technology, having previously held senior roles at State Street Bank, Citco Fund Services, and JPMorgan Chase. Throughout his career, he has led numerous digital transformation initiatives across the Private Markets space, with a focus on platform modernization, client solutions, and development leadership.

Jose holds an MBA in Banking from FIA University in São Paulo, Brazil and a bachelor's degree in business management from Amberton University, Texas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jose to our team," said Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets, U.S. "Having worked with him before, I am very confident that his expertise in larger-scale private equity technology implementations and digital modernization, coupled with his deep experience building Waterfall, Analytics and Data Distribution solutions, will be instrumental as we continue to scale and innovate as a premium provider of private market services."

