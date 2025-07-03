Aztec Group Welcomes Jose Sobrinho As Head Of U.S. Technology
Jose holds an MBA in Banking from FIA University in São Paulo, Brazil and a bachelor's degree in business management from Amberton University, Texas.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jose to our team," said Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets, U.S. "Having worked with him before, I am very confident that his expertise in larger-scale private equity technology implementations and digital modernization, coupled with his deep experience building Waterfall, Analytics and Data Distribution solutions, will be instrumental as we continue to scale and innovate as a premium provider of private market services."
