LEOS Developments Officially Unveils Hadley Heights 2, The World's First Olympic Champion-Branded Residence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– LEOS Developments has officially unveiled Hadley Heights 2, its newest residential project in Dubai Sports City and the world's first branded residence developed in partnership with an Olympic champion. Co-branded with three-time gold medallist Tom Dean, the project is designed around the principles of performance, wellness, and innovation.

Building on the early success of Hadley Heights (Phase 1) in Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadley Heights 2 features 230 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, each with its own private pool. The development introduces a suite of Olympic-level amenities, including AI-powered gyms, rooftop running tracks, outdoor CrossFit zones, immersive sports simulators, wellness parks, and play areas for children.

As cities worldwide increasingly focus on designing for health, there is a growing understanding that architecture and urban planning shape how people live, move, and connect. The UAE has been at the forefront of this shift, with the 2040 Urban Master Plan placing wellbeing at the core of future development. Hadley Heights 2 reflects this vision by creating a holistic environment where residents benefit from amenities that support physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and a stronger sense of community

Additionally, the launch comes as branded residences continue to gain momentum in Dubai, now accounting for 8.5% of total transaction value. This rising demand reflects a shift in buyer priorities toward developments that deliver not only strong returns but also a distinctive lifestyle and sense of identity. Hadley Heights 2 responds directly to this trend, combining wellness, performance, and long-term value in a single residential offering.

“At LEOS Developments, we've always believed that the places we build should help people live better lives,” said.“Working alongside Tom Dean, a three-time Olympic champion, we've created a development that captures the spirit of performance and wellbeing in everyday living. Hadley Heights 2 is more than just homes with great amenities; it's a community designed to inspire people to push their limits, recharge, and thrive. For us, this is about building with purpose and responding to the growing demand in Dubai for residences that reflect lifestyle and identity.”



Studios (57 units): 422–515 sq ft, starting at AED 727,328

1-Bedroom apartments (69 units): 858–1,039 sq ft, starting at AED 1,109,792

2-Bedroom apartments (93 units): 1,208–1,390 sq ft, starting at AED 1,580,626 3-Bedroom apartments (11 units): 1,587–1,632 sq ft, starting at AED 2,025,145

Each residence features private pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and interiors inspired by calming landscapes. Warm colour tones, natural textures, and sleek modern finishes create a luminous, serene atmosphere throughout each residence, while a signature feature of the development is the Skyline Beach Infinity Pool, located above the water canal and designed with white-sand edges and panoramic views, offering residents a daily resort-style escape. Unit types include:

Crafted by an international design team, the project draws inspiration from movement, fluidity, and natural form. A curved façade mimicking the flow of water gives the building a sense of motion, while light-reactive materials and soft illumination enhance its presence day and night.

Strategically located in Dubai Sports City, the development offers direct access to major roads, including E311 and Hessa Street, as well as proximity to both international airports, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. The upcoming Yellow Metro Line is expected to enhance connectivity further. The surrounding area includes international schools, golf courses, and elite training academies, making it a sought-after location for families and investors.

Hadley Heights 2 establishes a new standard for sports-inspired living in Dubai Sports City. Designed with future champions in mind, the development combines bold, aerodynamic architecture with next-generation wellness, performance, and digital innovation.

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai's highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and Greenwood Royal, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.

