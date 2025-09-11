LEOS Developments Officially Unveils Hadley Heights 2, The World's First Olympic Champion-Branded Residence
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – September 11, 2025 – LEOS Developments has officially unveiled Hadley Heights 2, its newest residential project in Dubai Sports City and the world's first branded residence developed in partnership with an Olympic champion. Co-branded with three-time gold medallist Tom Dean, the project is designed around the principles of performance, wellness, and innovation.
Building on the early success of Hadley Heights (Phase 1) in Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadley Heights 2 features 230 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, each with its own private pool. The development introduces a suite of Olympic-level amenities, including AI-powered gyms, rooftop running tracks, outdoor CrossFit zones, immersive sports simulators, wellness parks, and play areas for children. As cities worldwide increasingly focus on designing for health, there is a growing understanding that architecture and urban planning shape how people live, move, and connect. The UAE has been at the forefront of this shift, with the 2040 Urban Master Plan placing wellbeing at the core of future development. Hadley Heights 2 reflects this vision by creating a holistic environment where residents benefit from amenities that support physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and a stronger sense of community Additionally, the launch comes as branded residences continue to gain momentum in Dubai, now accounting for 8.5% of total transaction value. This rising demand reflects a shift in buyer priorities toward developments that deliver not only strong returns but also a distinctive lifestyle and sense of identity. Hadley Heights 2 responds directly to this trend, combining wellness, performance, and long-term value in a single residential offering. “At LEOS Developments, we've always believed that the places we build should help people live better lives,” said Rui Liu, Chairman and Founder of LEOS Developments .“Working alongside Tom Dean, a three-time Olympic champion, we've created a development that captures the spirit of performance and wellbeing in everyday living. Hadley Heights 2 is more than just homes with great amenities; it's a community designed to inspire people to push their limits, recharge, and thrive. For us, this is about building with purpose and responding to the growing demand in Dubai for residences that reflect lifestyle and identity.” Each residence features private pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and interiors inspired by calming landscapes. Warm colour tones, natural textures, and sleek modern finishes create a luminous, serene atmosphere throughout each residence, while a signature feature of the development is the Skyline Beach Infinity Pool, located above the water canal and designed with white-sand edges and panoramic views, offering residents a daily resort-style escape. Unit types include:
Building on the early success of Hadley Heights (Phase 1) in Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadley Heights 2 features 230 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, each with its own private pool. The development introduces a suite of Olympic-level amenities, including AI-powered gyms, rooftop running tracks, outdoor CrossFit zones, immersive sports simulators, wellness parks, and play areas for children. As cities worldwide increasingly focus on designing for health, there is a growing understanding that architecture and urban planning shape how people live, move, and connect. The UAE has been at the forefront of this shift, with the 2040 Urban Master Plan placing wellbeing at the core of future development. Hadley Heights 2 reflects this vision by creating a holistic environment where residents benefit from amenities that support physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and a stronger sense of community Additionally, the launch comes as branded residences continue to gain momentum in Dubai, now accounting for 8.5% of total transaction value. This rising demand reflects a shift in buyer priorities toward developments that deliver not only strong returns but also a distinctive lifestyle and sense of identity. Hadley Heights 2 responds directly to this trend, combining wellness, performance, and long-term value in a single residential offering. “At LEOS Developments, we've always believed that the places we build should help people live better lives,” said Rui Liu, Chairman and Founder of LEOS Developments .“Working alongside Tom Dean, a three-time Olympic champion, we've created a development that captures the spirit of performance and wellbeing in everyday living. Hadley Heights 2 is more than just homes with great amenities; it's a community designed to inspire people to push their limits, recharge, and thrive. For us, this is about building with purpose and responding to the growing demand in Dubai for residences that reflect lifestyle and identity.” Each residence features private pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and interiors inspired by calming landscapes. Warm colour tones, natural textures, and sleek modern finishes create a luminous, serene atmosphere throughout each residence, while a signature feature of the development is the Skyline Beach Infinity Pool, located above the water canal and designed with white-sand edges and panoramic views, offering residents a daily resort-style escape. Unit types include:
-
Studios (57 units): 422–515 sq ft, starting at AED 727,328
1-Bedroom apartments (69 units): 858–1,039 sq ft, starting at AED 1,109,792
2-Bedroom apartments (93 units): 1,208–1,390 sq ft, starting at AED 1,580,626
3-Bedroom apartments (11 units): 1,587–1,632 sq ft, starting at AED 2,025,145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment