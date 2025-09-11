Tech Mahindra Recognized As An Emerging Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For Generative AI Consulting And Implementation Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services as of August 26, 2025.

According to Gartner,“Generative AI (GenAI) consulting and implementation services help enterprises deploy tailored GenAI solutions at optimal speed, scale, cost, risk, and value.” Tech Mahindra was evaluated for its future potential and features. According to Tech Mahindra, this recognition highlights its commitment to empowering global customers to unlock transformation, drive productivity, accelerate innovation, and ensure assurance in their AI investments through its“AI Delivered Right” strategy.

said,“Generative AI is rapidly shaping the next era of enterprise transformation, yet organizations often struggle to scale it responsibly while ensuring tangible impact. At Tech Mahindra, we continue to strengthen our AI strategy and the rigor of our teams in delivering trusted, future-ready solutions. We further believe this recognition by Gartner reinforces our commitment to helping global customers harness GenAI to drive innovation, growth, and competitive advantage.”

Over the past few months, Tech Mahindra has sharpened its AI narrative through focused initiatives, including the launch of TechM Orion , advancements in GenAI and LLMs, and deep collaborations with enterprises to accelerate AI-led transformation. By combining innovation with execution, Tech Mahindra is enabling enterprises to unlock the full potential of GenAI. The organization has embedded consistency and innovation across its AI programs and strategies to meet the evolving market needs.

*Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, August 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.

