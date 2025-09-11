Sumerge And Confluent Unite Leaders In Dubai To Shape The Future Of Real-Time Data And AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sumerge , in collaboration with Confluent , hosted an exclusive roundtable at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, with senior leaders from across the region to discuss how organizations can accelerate digital transformation and unlock new growth opportunities.
The roundtable reflected the company's continued commitment to the Middle East, where demand for innovation, modernization, and data-driven decision-making is rapidly reshaping industries. Discussions highlighted how organizations are rethinking operations to achieve agility, efficiency, and stronger customer and citizen experiences. Leaders shared insights on how modernization initiatives are reducing costs and improving speed to market, while new approaches to data are enabling faster decisions and powering intelligent services. “Real-time data is reshaping how businesses create value. Our customers are leveraging streaming architectures not only to modernize legacy systems, but to unlock new opportunities, make faster, smarter decisions, and deliver richer, more responsive experiences to their own customers.” said Hassan El Sinbawy, CCO at Sumerge. Confluent executives echoed the importance of this transformation, underscoring how data-driven strategies are enabling leaders across industries to deliver value in new ways. The roundtable reinforced the growing recognition that digital transformation is not just about adopting new technology, but about creating competitive advantage, improving citizen trust, and fueling sustainable growth across the Middle East.
The roundtable reflected the company's continued commitment to the Middle East, where demand for innovation, modernization, and data-driven decision-making is rapidly reshaping industries. Discussions highlighted how organizations are rethinking operations to achieve agility, efficiency, and stronger customer and citizen experiences. Leaders shared insights on how modernization initiatives are reducing costs and improving speed to market, while new approaches to data are enabling faster decisions and powering intelligent services. “Real-time data is reshaping how businesses create value. Our customers are leveraging streaming architectures not only to modernize legacy systems, but to unlock new opportunities, make faster, smarter decisions, and deliver richer, more responsive experiences to their own customers.” said Hassan El Sinbawy, CCO at Sumerge. Confluent executives echoed the importance of this transformation, underscoring how data-driven strategies are enabling leaders across industries to deliver value in new ways. The roundtable reinforced the growing recognition that digital transformation is not just about adopting new technology, but about creating competitive advantage, improving citizen trust, and fueling sustainable growth across the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment