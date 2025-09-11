Qatar Describes Netanyahu’s Remarks as “Shameful Attempt”
(MENAFN) Qatar on Wednesday firmly criticized “reckless statements” made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about its hosting of the Palestinian faction Hamas’ political bureau, labeling them a “shameful attempt” to rationalize Israel’s recent assault on Qatari soil.
Netanyahu’s comments came amid intensifying worldwide condemnation of Israel’s lethal strike on Tuesday targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital.
Directly addressing Qatar, Netanyahu declared: “You either expel them (Hamas) or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”
In an official release, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that Netanyahu is “fully aware” the Hamas office operates within the framework of internationally acknowledged mediation efforts, which were initially requested by both the US and Israel.
The ministry emphasized he “is also fully aware of the office's role in facilitating numerous exchanges and ceasefires, which have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by the international community and have brought relief to Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages in desperate need of basic humanitarian relief from the ruthlessness that has ensued since October 7th.”
Following Israel’s air raid against Hamas officials in Doha, Netanyahu compared the operation to America’s campaign against Al-Qaeda after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Qatar swiftly dismissed the analogy, calling it a "new, miserable justification for its treacherous practices" and an irresponsible breach of its sovereignty.
Netanyahu’s comments came amid intensifying worldwide condemnation of Israel’s lethal strike on Tuesday targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital.
Directly addressing Qatar, Netanyahu declared: “You either expel them (Hamas) or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”
In an official release, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that Netanyahu is “fully aware” the Hamas office operates within the framework of internationally acknowledged mediation efforts, which were initially requested by both the US and Israel.
The ministry emphasized he “is also fully aware of the office's role in facilitating numerous exchanges and ceasefires, which have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by the international community and have brought relief to Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages in desperate need of basic humanitarian relief from the ruthlessness that has ensued since October 7th.”
Following Israel’s air raid against Hamas officials in Doha, Netanyahu compared the operation to America’s campaign against Al-Qaeda after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Qatar swiftly dismissed the analogy, calling it a "new, miserable justification for its treacherous practices" and an irresponsible breach of its sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment