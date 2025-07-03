MFA After Russian Attack On Odesa: Ukraine Urgently Needs Strong Support From All Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The appeal was posted on the ministry's official account on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia launched another brutal attack on Odesa, injuring five civilians – including a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy," the ministry wrote, adding that the children were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after fires broke out in their homes.

According to the statement, this is yet another war crime in Russia's ongoing assault on civilians.

"Russia will not stop as long as it has an ability to launch massive strikes. That's why Ukraine urgently needs decisive support from all our partners to pressure the aggressor and bring this war to an end," the statement read.

Injury toll in Odesa drone strike rises to six

Five people, including two children, were injured early on July 3 when a Russian drone struck a residential building in Odesa.