Iran-Linked Hackers Threaten Release Of Trump Allies' Emails

Hackers allegedly linked to the Iranian government are threatening to release a large cache of emails stolen from individuals close to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by Reuters. The group, operating under the alias“Robert,” claims to have obtained around 100 gigabytes of data from email accounts tied to key Trump associates.

The targeted individuals include Susan Wiles, Trump's Chief of Staff; Lindsey Halligan, one of his attorneys; Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser; and Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who previously had legal disputes with Trump. The hackers say some of this data was leaked before the 2024 U.S. presidential election and are now signaling intentions to publish or sell more.

In communications with Reuters this week, the group declined to share specific contents of the emails but suggested they are actively planning to sell the information.“Robert” has asked Reuters to publicize the threat. Despite multiple requests, CISA, Halligan, Stone, and representatives for Daniels have not issued comments.

The FBI, through Director Kash Patel, issued a statement warning that any individual involved in compromising U.S. national security“will be fully investigated and prosecuted.”

This hacker group had previously come into the spotlight in the final months of the 2024 campaign when it released select emails to journalists. Reuters was able to verify some, including one suggesting a possible financial agreement involving Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as Trump's Health Secretary. Other documents involved GOP internal discussions and legal settlements with Daniels.

While the leaks caused a media stir in 2024, they did not substantially affect the election outcome, which ended in Trump's victory. In September 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice formally accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of orchestrating the“Robert” cyber operation, but the hackers did not respond to those allegations.

After claiming to be“retired” in early 2025, the group went quiet. However, following the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel - which ended with U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities - the hackers re-emerged. In recent messages to Reuters, they signaled a renewed interest in publishing or selling the stolen material.

