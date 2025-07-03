Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain Gears Up to Reopen Embassy in Lebanon

2025-07-03 05:48:10
(MENAFN) Bahrain is set to reopen its embassy in Beirut and appoint a resident ambassador, marking a key move toward restoring diplomatic ties with Lebanon after almost four years of strained relations, according to media on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Bahrain’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Lebanon, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, who is currently stationed in Syria.

Sayyar emphasized "his country's support for Lebanon during its recovery and institutional rebuilding efforts, underscoring Bahrain's readiness to re-engage diplomatically."

Salam reiterated his commitment to strengthening the bond between the two nations and lauded Lebanon’s return to its rightful position among its Arab peers.

The Bahraini embassy in Beirut had been closed since October 2021 due to a severe diplomatic dispute between Lebanon and several Gulf states. The rift was triggered by remarks from Lebanon's former Information Minister, George Kordahi, who criticized the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemen war. The comments sparked a furious backlash across the Gulf.

In response, Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, recalled their ambassadors and expelled Lebanese diplomats. To calm tensions, Kordahi resigned from his post in December 2021.

