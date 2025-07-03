403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Widespread Disruption Hits X Platform
(MENAFN) ISTANBUL (AA) – A significant disruption impacted users on the X social media network on Wednesday, as revealed by statistics gathered by Downdetector.
The platform encountered accessibility issues that affected tens of thousands of individuals, with approximately 14,000 complaints recorded around 1400GMT.
Roughly 52 percent of the complaints highlighted difficulties accessing the application, 42 percent pointed to trouble with the website, and 6 percent involved problems establishing a server connection.
Reports indicated that the disruption was global in nature, rather than being associated with specific national internet restrictions or filtering mechanisms.
The company has not yet issued any public statement regarding the technical issue.
As Downdetector compiles data based on voluntary user submissions, the actual figure of those affected could vary.
The platform encountered accessibility issues that affected tens of thousands of individuals, with approximately 14,000 complaints recorded around 1400GMT.
Roughly 52 percent of the complaints highlighted difficulties accessing the application, 42 percent pointed to trouble with the website, and 6 percent involved problems establishing a server connection.
Reports indicated that the disruption was global in nature, rather than being associated with specific national internet restrictions or filtering mechanisms.
The company has not yet issued any public statement regarding the technical issue.
As Downdetector compiles data based on voluntary user submissions, the actual figure of those affected could vary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment