Widespread Disruption Hits X Platform

2025-07-03 05:21:48
(MENAFN) ISTANBUL (AA) – A significant disruption impacted users on the X social media network on Wednesday, as revealed by statistics gathered by Downdetector.

The platform encountered accessibility issues that affected tens of thousands of individuals, with approximately 14,000 complaints recorded around 1400GMT.

Roughly 52 percent of the complaints highlighted difficulties accessing the application, 42 percent pointed to trouble with the website, and 6 percent involved problems establishing a server connection.

Reports indicated that the disruption was global in nature, rather than being associated with specific national internet restrictions or filtering mechanisms.

The company has not yet issued any public statement regarding the technical issue.

As Downdetector compiles data based on voluntary user submissions, the actual figure of those affected could vary.

