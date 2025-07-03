International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes The First Review Under The Extended Credit Facility Arrangement For The Democratic Republic Of The Congo
Table 1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2023-26
2023
2024
2025
2026
Est.
CR No. 25/023
Prel.
CR No. 25/023
Proj.
CR No. 25/023
Proj.
(Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)
GDP and prices
Real GDP
8.5
6.0
6.5
5.4
5.3
5.1
5.3
Extractive GDP
19.7
11.6
12.2
7.7
8.2
5.2
5.8
Non-extractive GDP
3.5
3.2
3.5
4.2
3.6
5.0
5.0
GDP deflator
14.4
17.4
19.9
8.8
8.2
7.4
6.7
Consumer prices, period average
19.9
17.7
17.7
8.9
8.8
7.3
7.1
Consumer prices, end of period
23.8
12.0
11.7
7.8
7.8
7.0
7.0
(Annual change in percent of beginning-of-period broad money)
Money and credit
Net foreign assets
19.9
17.4
23.0
18.2
14.5
23.7
22.7
Net domestic assets
20.3
4.9
5.6
-3.5
-1.0
-10.9
-10.5
Domestic credit
34.3
15.4
15.2
9.9
10.5
3.7
4.2
Broad money
40.3
22.4
28.1
14.7
13.8
12.8
12.3
(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
Central government finance
Revenue and grants
14.8
15.6
15.2
15.0
14.8
14.9
14.9
Expenditures
16.5
16.8
16.5
16.8
17.0
16.6
16.6
Domestic fiscal balance
-1.2
-0.3
-0.8
-0.8
-1.2
-0.8
-0.8
Investment and saving
Gross national saving
9.5
9.1
9.6
12.2
11.2
13.0
12.5
Investment
15.7
14.2
13.5
15.0
14.4
15.3
14.8
Non-government
12.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
Balance of payments
Exports of goods and services
44.0
45.1
47.4
45.4
46.1
45.5
46.6
Imports of goods and services
49.9
48.9
50.3
47.3
47.5
46.9
47.0
Current account balance, incl. transfer
-6.2
-5.1
-3.9
-2.8
-3.2
-2.4
-2.4
Current account balance, excl. transfers
-7.5
-5.1
-5.0
-2.7
-3.4
-2.3
-2.6
Gross official reserves (weeks of imports)
8.2
10.0
10.1
11.5
11.8
12.7
12.8
External debt
Debt service in percent of government revenue
7.6
5.7
6.1
6.7
7.1
7.0
7.4
