Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Recruitment Center In Poltava With Drones, Casualties Reported

Russians Attack Recruitment Center In Poltava With Drones, Casualties Reported


2025-07-03 05:06:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

"Today, on July 3, around 09:00, the enemy attacked the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava united city recruitment and social support center," the statement reads.

It is noted that due to another hit, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building near the territorial recruitment center.

Read also: Number of injured rises following Russian drone strike in Odesa

There are dead and wounded, including civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be provided later.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones massively attacked Poltava.

MENAFN03072025000193011044ID1109755820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search