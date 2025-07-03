Russians Attack Recruitment Center In Poltava With Drones, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

"Today, on July 3, around 09:00, the enemy attacked the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava united city recruitment and social support center," the statement reads.

It is noted that due to another hit, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building near the territorial recruitment center.

There are dead and wounded, including civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be provided later.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones massively attacked Poltava.