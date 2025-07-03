Russians Attack Recruitment Center In Poltava With Drones, Casualties Reported
"Today, on July 3, around 09:00, the enemy attacked the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava united city recruitment and social support center," the statement reads.
It is noted that due to another hit, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building near the territorial recruitment center.Read also: Number of injured rises following Russian drone strike in Odesa
There are dead and wounded, including civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be provided later.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones massively attacked Poltava.
