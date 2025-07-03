Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons / United Motors & Heavy Equipment Unveil UAE's First Hydrogen-Powered Truck

The introduction of these models in the market aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In line with UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons / United Motors & Heavy Equipment, the exclusive dealer for MAN Trucks & Buses in the UAE, has unveiled the latest model, the MAN hTGX, marking MAN Truck & Bus's first-ever hydrogen-powered truck in the UAE. This zero-emission commercial vehicle, which will be delivered to Allied Transport in Q1 2026, demonstrates a strong commitment to green technology and highlights MAN's dedication to decarbonizing the automotive industry.

The hydrogen-powered vehicle is equipped with a robust 520 HP engine, delivering 2,500 Nm of torque, achieving up to an impressive 600-kilometer range on a full tank. Designed for heavy-duty applications, the truck's energy efficiency makes it an ideal vehicle for long-distance freight transport.

During the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between UMHE and MAN Truck & Bus, top executives honoured Mr. Ali Beyat, CEO of Allied Transport, with a special award. The award was presented by Mr. Abdulla Darwish Alketbi, Group Managing Director of Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons; Mr. Thomas Hemmerich, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales Area International at MAN Truck & Bus SE; Mr. Khalifa Alketbi, Managing Director of UMHE; and Ms. Afaf Kontar, Chief Operating Officer of UMHE.

The event brought together key customers, industry leaders, and senior executives to honor the legacy of the brand, its latest innovations, future outlook, and impact on the industry.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ali Beyat, CEO of Allied Transport, said: "Dubai's automotive sector has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, and we are proud to be a key contributor to the commercial vehicle landscape. We remain committed to strengthening our partnership with United Motors & Heavy Equipment and leading the way in green logistics."

