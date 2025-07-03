Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2025-2030: 35% Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Emerges As Fastest-Growing Segment

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Product Function, Grade, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for hydrogen peroxide was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for hydrogen peroxide is increasing primarily due to its wide range of applications across various industries, owing to its strong oxidizing properties and eco-friendliness. In the paper and pulp industry, hydrogen peroxide is used for bleaching without the need for chlorine, helping meet sustainability goals. Its use in surface disinfection has also surged following the pandemic, while the electronics and semiconductor sectors are increasingly seeking high-purity grades for precise cleaning requirements.

Additionally, the shift toward environmentally friendly chemicals in industrial processes and water purification is driving further demand, supported by government regulations that favor low-toxicity and biodegradable products over conventional chemicals.



By grade, the 35% hydrogen peroxide segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The 35% hydrogen peroxide grade segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by its widespread adoption in industrial-scale applications. Its optimal balance of reactivity and safety makes it ideal for use in pulp and paper bleaching, chemical synthesis, textile processing, and wastewater treatment. Industries prefer this concentration due to its effectiveness in large-scale oxidation and bleaching processes without requiring excessive safety modifications or dilution steps.

Hydrogen peroxide aligns with the growing demand for environmentally safer oxidizing agents, especially in regions adopting stricter sustainability and emission norms. The versatility of 35% grade hydrogen peroxide across multiple high-volume end-use sectors positions it as the most commercially viable option, contributing to its leading growth trajectory in the forecast period.

By product function, bleaching is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The bleaching segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to its critical role in industries such as pulp and paper, textiles, and electronics. In the pulp and paper sector, hydrogen peroxide is extensively used for elemental chlorine-free (ECF) and total chlorine-free (TCF) bleaching processes, meeting both performance and environmental compliance standards. In the textiles sector, it supports sustainable whitening and finishing treatments, replacing harsher chemicals.

Additionally, its role in electronics manufacturing, particularly in wafer cleaning and etching, is gaining momentum with the expansion of the semiconductor industry. The consistent demand from these high-volume sectors, combined with increasing environmental regulations that favor hydrogen peroxide over traditional chlorine-based agents, is propelling the growth of the bleaching segment during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pulp and paper segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by its extensive reliance on hydrogen peroxide for environmentally friendly bleaching and delignification processes. As global demand for paper-based packaging and hygiene products continues to grow, especially in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the need for efficient and sustainable bleaching agents has intensified. Hydrogen peroxide enables elemental chlorine-free (ECF) and total chlorine-free (TCF) production, aligning with stringent environmental regulations and consumer preference for eco-labeled products.

Additionally, technological advancements in pulp processing are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide. These factors collectively contribute to the accelerated adoption of hydrogen peroxide in the pulp and paper industry, positioning it as the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period, driven by strong industrial growth and expanding manufacturing activities in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. The region's booming pulp and paper, textile, and chemical sectors are major consumers of hydrogen peroxide, particularly for bleaching and oxidation processes.

Additionally, rising environmental awareness and regulatory measures are pushing industries toward cleaner alternatives, accelerating adoption. Government investments in water treatment infrastructure and growing demand for electronics and semiconductors further fuel market growth. Competitive production costs, increasing foreign investments, and a shift in global manufacturing toward Asia Pacific enhance the region's dominance. These factors collectively position the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market for hydrogen peroxide during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the hydrogen peroxide market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on grade, product function, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the hydrogen peroxide market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for surface disinfectants and growing demand as an oxidizing agent), restraints (operational hazards and specialized handling requirements), opportunities (semiconductor and electronics industry demand for high-purity grades and integration into textile processing for sustainable finishing), and challenges (limited shelf stability and disruption constraints in hot climates) influencing the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the hydrogen peroxide market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the hydrogen peroxide market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the hydrogen peroxide market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Arkema Group (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kemira (Finland), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Airedale Group (UK), OCI Ltd. (South Korea), and National Peroxide (India) in the hydrogen peroxide market.



Key Attributes:

