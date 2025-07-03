Red Cross And Red Crescent Network Supports The African Union And Its Member States' Commitment To Eliminate Cholera By 2030

MENAFN - African Press Organization) GENEVA, Switzerland, July 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in collaboration with its African National Society members, fully supports the African Union (AU) and its member states in their efforts to eliminate cholera across the continent.

Forged during a high-level meeting of AU member states in June, this new commitment centers on strengthening community-based health services and epidemic preparedness, working closely with local communities to achieve lasting solutions.

The IFRC commends the leadership and united commitment demonstrated by the Heads of State, Government, and Delegations, who gathered in June under the AU's framework to advance a strong and coordinated response to the ongoing multi-country cholera outbreaks, which in 2025 are affecting approximately 20 Member States.

The IFRC and its African National Society members, fully endorse the priorities outlined in the Call-to-Action to End Cholera and Achieve Elimination by 2030 with particular emphasis on:

. strengthening national and regional preparedness,

. scaling up investments in sustainable water, sanitation and health (WASH) infrastructure,

. placing communities and civil society at the heart of cholera elimination agenda.

A deep community presence

As auxiliary partners to public authorities in the humanitarian field, Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies in Africa bring unique value through their deep community presence, trusted local networks, and mandate to complement government action.

With operations in all AU Member States, the IFRC and its African National Society members are uniquely positioned to deliver localised, people-centred responses that translate policy commitments into life-saving action.

Recognising the cross-cutting impacts of cholera on already strained health systems-the Red Cross Red Crescent Network has scaled up its efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks through high-impact, community-driven interventions such as:



Community-based Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT): Delivered at the household level via Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs), ensuring timely access to lifesaving care.

Emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions: Implemented in affected households and surrounding areas to stop transmission.

Support to Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaigns: Including community mobilization, social mobilization, and logistics assistance.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE): Embedded across all pillars of response to promote behaviour change, drive surveillance, and enable early action. Cross-border collaboration facilitated to prevent, control and recover from cholera outbreaks at community level in collaboration with local authorities.

In addition, the IFRC hosts the Country Support Platform (CSP), the operational arm of the Global Task Force on Cholera Control, which supports AU Member States in developing and implementing National Cholera Plans, accessing technical expertise, and mobilizing domestic and external resources.

Aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Continental Framework for Cholera Elimination, IFRC is also investing in multi-hazard anticipatory action to prepare authorities, communities and other concerned stakeholders ahead of Cholera outbreaks.

This is done in part through the development of Early Action Protocols, systems that trigger preparatory actions before a crisis hits. Such protocols empower African National Societies to act early by pre-positioning supplies, training volunteers, and accessing forecast-based financing enabling faster, more cost-effective responses before outbreaks escalate.

With more than 3.8 million trained volunteers across Africa and a presence in every community, the Red Cross Red Crescent Network is well-positioned to bring life-saving interventions to those most at risk before, during and after outbreaks.

Together, we can eliminate Cholera

Cholera is preventable, and together, we can eliminate it. Our volunteers are trusted members of the communities they serve. Through early action, health education, and emergency interventions, we are proud to contribute to this continental ambition to eliminate cholera and protect lives.

Through these efforts, the IFRC and African National Societies reaffirm their unwavering commitment to support AU Member States in achieving national and continental targets for cholera control and elimination.

The IFRC is dedicated to working hand-in-hand with the African Union Commission, Africa CDC, Member States, and other partners to build resilient health systems, empower communities, and end cholera as a threat to public health and development across the continent.

Together, we can defeat cholera and ensure that no one is left behind.

